Bigg Boss 12: I Cried Because I Felt Helpless, Says Sreesanth

The way Sree kept his words, the way he explained it, the way he made it a point not to hurt nybdy's sentiments, the way he appreciated Bhajji, the way he conducted himself was stupendous

Hats off to him

True gentleman #Sree #BB12 #biggboss12 @Bhuvneshwarisr1 ji u must be proud! — Being Simeen Zohra (@SimeenZohra) November 22, 2018

No one has ever been so real in this house as Sree is.. and today I'm proud to say that I'm a #SreeFam ❤️ #SreesanthWinningHearts — B (@Miss_Barsha) November 22, 2018

Seeing is believing and that is most important when it comes to sharing information, or more so, in giving breaking news. A similar situation had Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana become reporters in a task titled - ‘Breaking News’.During the captaincy task, when Surbhi Rana interviewed Sreesanth, he opened up about the slapgate controversy between him and Harbhajan Singh. The incident took place in 2008 when Mumbai Indians lost a match to Kings XI Punjab and Sreesanth went to wish Harbhajan hard luck. Following Sreesanth's comment, Harbhajan had hit him on the field that stirred a lot of controversies. Talking to Surbhi Sreesanth said that Singh had hit him with the back of his hand that cannot be called a slap.He said, “I had crossed the line. Bhajji didn’t like it as he got defeated at his home ground. It was a volcanic eruption. I was angry in the beginning but then I cried because I felt helpless.”Soon after, fans took to Twitter to appreciate Sreesanth. One of them said, "The way Sree kept his words, the way he explained it, the way he made it a point not to hurt nybdy's sentiments, the way he appreciated Bhajji, the way he conducted himself was stupendous. Hats off to him. True gentleman." Another remarked him for being real in the house saying, "No one has ever been so real in this house as Sree is.. and today I'm proud to say that I'm a #SreeFam ❤️ #SreesanthWinningHearts."To judge Surbhi and Deepak's reporting capabilities, Sweta Singh, a popular journalist and news presenter was invited as a special guest in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Sweta gave them a task which was to reveal happenings from within the house as news breaks. The two contenders were allowed to discuss the task amongst their fellow contestants. Sweta would then decide whose news was the most notable and that contender would be graded with a plus point.Surbhi and Deepak were in the prowl for news from the house. Surbhi decided to break the news that Happy Club is not more. Surbhi’s news spread like a wildfire in the house and everyone gave their comments supporting her conjecture. Romil refrained from giving any comments.Deepak’s hunger for news reached to another level where he tried to malign Megha’s reputation which resulted in a huge fight between the two of them. His next attempt was to declare the Bigg Boss house as haunted.Surbhi got an immediate news when she saw Jasleen and Somi arguing with each other. She instantly reported this news. Jasleen and Somi fought because both alleged each other for passing unnecessary comments when not needed.At the end of the task, Surbhi was announced as the captain for the week.