Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show

It’s that time of the year when the patience of a few celebrities from the various walks of life will be tested on Indian television's most controversial show, Bigg Boss. Over the years, the long-running reality show has become synonymous to ruthless fights, scathing remarks, ganging up, ragging, mind games, dirty politics and all things controversy.Bigg Boss season 12 is round the corner and the expectations are already high with the recently released promo, wherein host Salman Khan can be seen in a classroom taking roll call and his students include twin sisters, a mother and daughter-in-law duo, an electrician, a rapper and few others.However, another thing that has rumor mills buzzing is the contestants list for the upcoming season. This time, there are going to be 14 contestants on the show unlike previous seasons. The theme of new season was announced in April, with the news that this time around, contestants will participate in pairs.Here's the list of the contestants most likely to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house:Sreesanth has often found himself in the eye of the storm. An IPL spot-fixing case in 2013 saw him go behind bars. Last year, a division bench of the Kerala High Court restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the scandal.Remember how things turned upside down for season 11 contestant Priyank Sharma when his the then girlfriend Divya Agarwal had entered the house as a part of a luxury budget task in a meet and greet episode? Upset over his closeness with Benafsha Soonawalla, Divya gave him an earful and decided to part ways with Priyank on national TV. She recently made an appearance on Suyash Rai and Star Boy LOC's song Bob Marley.Former beauty queen and actress Tanushree Dutta is still popular for her Bollywood debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. She appeared in films like Chocolate, Good Boy Bad Boy and Dhol, was last seen in Apartment which was released in 2010.Scarlett won the season 7 of MTV Splitsvilla with Mayank Gandhi. The show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinappa.Srishty is known for playing Radha on season two of Choti Bahu. She was last seen in Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz.Karanvir is a popular face in Indian television. He is best known for playing Dhruv in Indian fantasy sitcom Shararat. He has also appeared on shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Naagin 2.Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are two of the final contestants. The other contestants who have been finalised include Dipika Kakar and Shaleen Bhanot.