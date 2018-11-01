English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Gets in an Ugly Fight With Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar
Sreesanth is one of the most popular celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. While fans expected to see a lot from him on the show, he's turning out to be a disappointment.
Sreesanth is one of the most popular celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. While fans expected to see a lot from him on the show, he's turning out to be a disappointment.
Loading...
Sreesanth is one of the most popular celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. While fans expected to see a lot from him on the show, he is standing out as an inpatient, self-obsessed and a 'quitter'as the housemates call him.
From threatening people with 'meet me outside' to quitting every task he comes across, Sreesanth is escalating fights in every episode. In the task 'BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita' the former cricketer got into an ugly fight with Karanvir Vohra and Dipika Kakar and started hurling scathing comments about them.
In the task, Sreesanth’s participation was the least as compared to everyone else. Seeing this, Vikas questioned Sreesanth about his behaviour due to which Sree shifted to Shilpa’s team in anger. Even though he changed his team, his behaviour didn’t seem to change.
Shivashsih tried to calm him down but Sreesanth didn’t seem to stop which made Dipika cry and give up. However, amidst the skirmish, both the teams were trying their best to win the task.
By the end of the task, task moderator Vikas disqualified Shilpa's team and the former's team was declared the winner of the task. Later in the day, the two ex-contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde bid adieu to the housemates.
Meanwhile, the fight between Sreesanth and Karanvir continued throughout the day while the rest of the housemates tried to pacify them.
The Bigg Boss house has already begun celebrating the festival of lights with much gusto. Keeping in mind Bigg Boss’ love for festivals, a lot more surprises might come in for the contestants.
In today's episode, we'll see housemates compete with each other for the captaincy.
From threatening people with 'meet me outside' to quitting every task he comes across, Sreesanth is escalating fights in every episode. In the task 'BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita' the former cricketer got into an ugly fight with Karanvir Vohra and Dipika Kakar and started hurling scathing comments about them.
In the task, Sreesanth’s participation was the least as compared to everyone else. Seeing this, Vikas questioned Sreesanth about his behaviour due to which Sree shifted to Shilpa’s team in anger. Even though he changed his team, his behaviour didn’t seem to change.
Shivashsih tried to calm him down but Sreesanth didn’t seem to stop which made Dipika cry and give up. However, amidst the skirmish, both the teams were trying their best to win the task.
By the end of the task, task moderator Vikas disqualified Shilpa's team and the former's team was declared the winner of the task. Later in the day, the two ex-contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde bid adieu to the housemates.
Meanwhile, the fight between Sreesanth and Karanvir continued throughout the day while the rest of the housemates tried to pacify them.
The Bigg Boss house has already begun celebrating the festival of lights with much gusto. Keeping in mind Bigg Boss’ love for festivals, a lot more surprises might come in for the contestants.
In today's episode, we'll see housemates compete with each other for the captaincy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Leaked Details Suggest a November Trailer, Title and the Theme Score
- Nissan Patrol SUV Creates Guinness World Records Title For Largest Synchronized Car Dance
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...