Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Gets in an Ugly Fight With Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar

Sreesanth is one of the most popular celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. While fans expected to see a lot from him on the show, he is standing out as an inpatient, self-obsessed and a 'quitter'as the housemates call him.From threatening people with 'meet me outside' to quitting every task he comes across, Sreesanth is escalating fights in every episode. In the task 'BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita' the former cricketer got into an ugly fight with Karanvir Vohra and Dipika Kakar and started hurling scathing comments about them.In the task, Sreesanth’s participation was the least as compared to everyone else. Seeing this, Vikas questioned Sreesanth about his behaviour due to which Sree shifted to Shilpa’s team in anger. Even though he changed his team, his behaviour didn’t seem to change.Shivashsih tried to calm him down but Sreesanth didn’t seem to stop which made Dipika cry and give up. However, amidst the skirmish, both the teams were trying their best to win the task.By the end of the task, task moderator Vikas disqualified Shilpa's team and the former's team was declared the winner of the task. Later in the day, the two ex-contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde bid adieu to the housemates.Meanwhile, the fight between Sreesanth and Karanvir continued throughout the day while the rest of the housemates tried to pacify them.The Bigg Boss house has already begun celebrating the festival of lights with much gusto. Keeping in mind Bigg Boss’ love for festivals, a lot more surprises might come in for the contestants.In today's episode, we'll see housemates compete with each other for the captaincy.