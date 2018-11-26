GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode Evicted, Fiancé Manish Naggdev Welcomes Her Home

Touted as one of the most fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode was eliminated on Sunday. Host Salman Khan announced her elimination from the game during Weekend Ka Vaar.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 9:37 AM IST
Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode Evicted, Fiancé Manish Naggdev Welcomes Her Home
Image courtesy: Colors TV
Touted as one of the most fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode was eliminated on Sunday. Host Salman Khan announced her elimination from the game during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Soon after her eviction, #WelcomeHomeSrishty started trending on Twitter. Fiancé Manish Naggdev and co-contestant Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to Twitter to welcome the actress.

While Manish wrote, "Super proud of u to come out with grace & dignity intact," Teejay said, "Bigg Boss house's loss is our gain." Apart from them, ex- Bigg Boss contestants Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan also appreciated the actress for maintaining her poise in the game.













Thanking her fans for the support, she went live on Instagram.

You can watch it here:



Srishty’s dressing style has been the most talked about subject in the house about her. Each day she would be seen donning different costumes and hairstyles, and would also help the other contestants with their beauty regime.

She voiced her opinions whenever needed. She started off being friends with the celebrity contestants but soon drifted to the Khan sisters, Somi and Saba. But in one of the captaincy tasks, she was against Saba Khan and a heated argument between them led to their fallout. She was never allowed to be the captain of the house post that. But the decision did not deter her and she strongly played the game.

After Rohit Suchanti’s entry, Srishty found another friend in the house. In a statement, Srishty Rode said, “Bigg Boss 12 has been an amazing experience. I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences in the past 10 weeks, and I feel that will help me shape myself in a better way. This has been a special journey that will always remain close to my heart.”
