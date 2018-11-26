Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode Evicted, Fiancé Manish Naggdev Welcomes Her Home

#WelcomeHomeSrishty

Super proud of u to come out with grace & dignity intact❤ — Manish Naggdev (@ManishNaggdev) November 25, 2018

Bigg Boss house's loss is our gain.. #WelcomeHomeSrishty — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 25, 2018

Well Done! @SrSrishty Pure Definition of Dignity Class & Style!!! Lots of Love... https://t.co/IzXFuvgzQp — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) November 25, 2018

@SrSrishty U were so down to earth..no celeb attitude.. hard working .. entertaining.. great friend.. no fakeness.. just mindblowing.. well played @SrSrishty 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#WelcomeHomeShristy — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) November 25, 2018

Touted as one of the most fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode was eliminated on Sunday. Host Salman Khan announced her elimination from the game during Weekend Ka Vaar.Soon after her eviction, #WelcomeHomeSrishty started trending on Twitter. Fiancé Manish Naggdev and co-contestant Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to Twitter to welcome the actress.While Manish wrote, "Super proud of u to come out with grace & dignity intact," Teejay said, "Bigg Boss house's loss is our gain." Apart from them, ex- Bigg Boss contestants Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan also appreciated the actress for maintaining her poise in the game.Thanking her fans for the support, she went live on Instagram.You can watch it here:Srishty’s dressing style has been the most talked about subject in the house about her. Each day she would be seen donning different costumes and hairstyles, and would also help the other contestants with their beauty regime.She voiced her opinions whenever needed. She started off being friends with the celebrity contestants but soon drifted to the Khan sisters, Somi and Saba. But in one of the captaincy tasks, she was against Saba Khan and a heated argument between them led to their fallout. She was never allowed to be the captain of the house post that. But the decision did not deter her and she strongly played the game.After Rohit Suchanti’s entry, Srishty found another friend in the house. In a statement, Srishty Rode said, “Bigg Boss 12 has been an amazing experience. I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences in the past 10 weeks, and I feel that will help me shape myself in a better way. This has been a special journey that will always remain close to my heart.”