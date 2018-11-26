English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode Evicted, Fiancé Manish Naggdev Welcomes Her Home
Touted as one of the most fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode was eliminated on Sunday. Host Salman Khan announced her elimination from the game during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
Touted as one of the most fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode was eliminated on Sunday. Host Salman Khan announced her elimination from the game during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Soon after her eviction, #WelcomeHomeSrishty started trending on Twitter. Fiancé Manish Naggdev and co-contestant Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to Twitter to welcome the actress.
While Manish wrote, "Super proud of u to come out with grace & dignity intact," Teejay said, "Bigg Boss house's loss is our gain." Apart from them, ex- Bigg Boss contestants Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan also appreciated the actress for maintaining her poise in the game.
Thanking her fans for the support, she went live on Instagram.
You can watch it here:
Srishty’s dressing style has been the most talked about subject in the house about her. Each day she would be seen donning different costumes and hairstyles, and would also help the other contestants with their beauty regime.
She voiced her opinions whenever needed. She started off being friends with the celebrity contestants but soon drifted to the Khan sisters, Somi and Saba. But in one of the captaincy tasks, she was against Saba Khan and a heated argument between them led to their fallout. She was never allowed to be the captain of the house post that. But the decision did not deter her and she strongly played the game.
After Rohit Suchanti’s entry, Srishty found another friend in the house. In a statement, Srishty Rode said, “Bigg Boss 12 has been an amazing experience. I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences in the past 10 weeks, and I feel that will help me shape myself in a better way. This has been a special journey that will always remain close to my heart.”
Soon after her eviction, #WelcomeHomeSrishty started trending on Twitter. Fiancé Manish Naggdev and co-contestant Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to Twitter to welcome the actress.
While Manish wrote, "Super proud of u to come out with grace & dignity intact," Teejay said, "Bigg Boss house's loss is our gain." Apart from them, ex- Bigg Boss contestants Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan also appreciated the actress for maintaining her poise in the game.
#WelcomeHomeSrishty— Manish Naggdev (@ManishNaggdev) November 25, 2018
Super proud of u to come out with grace & dignity intact❤
Bigg Boss house's loss is our gain.. #WelcomeHomeSrishty— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 25, 2018
Well Done! @SrSrishty Pure Definition of Dignity Class & Style!!! Lots of Love... https://t.co/IzXFuvgzQp— Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) November 25, 2018
@SrSrishty U were so down to earth..no celeb attitude.. hard working .. entertaining.. great friend.. no fakeness.. just mindblowing.. well played @SrSrishty 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#WelcomeHomeShristy— Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) November 25, 2018
Thanking her fans for the support, she went live on Instagram.
You can watch it here:
Srishty’s dressing style has been the most talked about subject in the house about her. Each day she would be seen donning different costumes and hairstyles, and would also help the other contestants with their beauty regime.
She voiced her opinions whenever needed. She started off being friends with the celebrity contestants but soon drifted to the Khan sisters, Somi and Saba. But in one of the captaincy tasks, she was against Saba Khan and a heated argument between them led to their fallout. She was never allowed to be the captain of the house post that. But the decision did not deter her and she strongly played the game.
After Rohit Suchanti’s entry, Srishty found another friend in the house. In a statement, Srishty Rode said, “Bigg Boss 12 has been an amazing experience. I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences in the past 10 weeks, and I feel that will help me shape myself in a better way. This has been a special journey that will always remain close to my heart.”
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Woman Had to Wash 3-Year-Old Son's Hair 23 Times. Here's Why
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Ride Review: Redefining Value For Money
- North, South Korea Win UNESCO Heritage Status with Joint Wrestling Bid
- Yannick Noah Launches Stinging Attack on Davis Cup Revamp