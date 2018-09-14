GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bigg Boss 12: Staunch Rivals Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan to Reunite for Season Premiere? Deets Inside

Last season winner Shilpa Shinde and first runner-up Hina Khan might make an appearance on 'Bigg Boss 12' premiere episode.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 12: Staunch Rivals Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan to Reunite for Season Premiere? Deets Inside
Last season winner Shilpa Shinde and first runner-up Hina Khan might make an appearance on 'Bigg Boss 12' premiere episode.
Loading...
Bigg Boss has kept the audience hooked to it for more than a decade now. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have learnt by now that Salman Khan is returning with the controversial reality show this Sunday. And, after the grand press launch in Goa, it has made the audience even more excited about it.

Of late, there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that last season winner Shilpa Shinde and first runner up Hina Khan might make an appearance on Bigg Boss 12 premiere episode.

The Times of India stated that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been approached by the makers to be a part of the show in some way. The report quoted a source as saying, "Hina is definitely the most talked about the actress and was a quite popular contestant as well. Hence, we would really like her to be part of this season in some way or the other."

While another media portal reported, that 'Shilpa has been roped in to appear on the season premiere'.

Shilpa and Hina were staunch rivals in Bigg Boss 11 and their aggressive arguments kept them in a constant limelight. However, Shilpa took home the title of Bigg Boss while Hina was announced the runner-up.

Their rivalry continued even after the show and the two kept making harsh remarks on each other. In fact, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! actress went to the extent of saying that she would never want to meet Hina in real life.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...