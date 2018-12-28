English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Gets Evicted During Finale Week, Says 'I Have Already Won the Game'
Thursday's episode saw a mid-week eviction with Surbhi Rana exiting the Bigg Boss house.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
Thursday's episode saw a mid-week eviction with Surbhi Rana exiting the Bigg Boss house. Surbhi entered the Salman Khan-hosted show as the first wild card entrant along with Romil Chaudhary, who re-entered the house after getting evicted once. She shared a close bond with Romil, Somi Khan (now evicted) and Deepak Thakur in the house.
Surbhi's entry created quite a stir in the house. Her bold personality and outspoken nature didn't go down too well with many contestants. During an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Surbhi got an earful from Salman, who slammed her for her rude behaviour. He even advised Surbhi to get her acts right and start behaving as her her conduct in the house was bringing her a lot of criticism.
Soon after her exit from the house, Surbhi spoke to media about her journey, who she wants to win the show and more.
"I always saw myself as the winner of the season, even when I was at my lowest. Even though I have been evicted I believe that I have played a good game, and I deserved the trophy. Well, actually for me, I have already won the game," Surbhi told iDiva.
When asked if public perception of her being bold and outspoken worked against her, she said, "I was completely honest inside the house. Yes, I was bold and aggressive, but I always stayed true to my feelings. If I liked something I made my opinions known and even if I hated something I didn't hesitate to let that be known either. So I am not sure if I was perceived wrongly."
When asked about who she would be rooting for inside the house, she said, "Honestly, no one. However, if I had to choose I would say Karanvir Bohra. He is a sweetheart, in fact I would love to meet him outside the house as well."
