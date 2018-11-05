English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Slams Somi, Surbhi for Claiming Karanvir Made Them Uncomfortable
Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu has slammed Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana for claiming that the actor made them uncomfortable with his behaviour.
An unseen video of Bigg Boss 12-- showing Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan and Romil Chaudhary discussing housemates' mood swings- is doing rounds of the Internet. In the clip, Surbhi can be heard saying that Karanvir Bohra has been acting strange of late. To which, Somi adds he gets too close while talking.
Somi further elaborates how on one occasion he came too close that she felt he would kiss her. She says she has had enough of him and cannot tolerate someone invading her personal space like that. Surbhi says she is also getting irritated with Karanvir's behaviour and would confront him if he does it again.
Watch the video:
Needless to say, Somi and Surbhi's comments didn't go down well with Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu. Taking to Twitter, Teejay has slammed both Somi and Surbhi for making such "silly" statement.
She wrote: "I am surprised at Surbhi/Somi making comments about KV coming too close to them. Seriously ladies!Didn't we see you giving head massages and neck massages to other male contestants in the show? What happens to modesty then? Matlab kuch bhi!! (sic)
In another post, she tweeted: "I guess sometimes people forget about the times they have approached #KVB for hugs! (Usually I don't comment back on silliness, but sometimes, 'it's hard to control myself." (sic)
Surbhi and Somi #Metoo allegations on KV pic.twitter.com/MtPD3WInpo— Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) November 4, 2018
I am surprised at Surbhi/Somi making comments about KV coming too close to them. Seriously ladies!Didn't we see you giving head massages and neck massages to other male contestants in the show? What happens to modesty then? Matlab kuch bhi!! 😄 https://t.co/LGA7KZZ7IS— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 4, 2018
I guess sometimes people forget about the times they have approached #KVB for hugs! 😄 (Usually I don't comment back on silliness, but sometimes, 'it's hard to control myself.' - LL CoolJ) 😄 #KaranvirBohra #TeamKVB #KVBarmy #KVB @ColorsTV #HeroKVB @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND https://t.co/pfTo4PHuQQ— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 4, 2018
