English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
Actress and radio jockey Teejay Sidhu has written an open letter to the makers of Bigg Boss 12, asking why her husband Karanvir Bohra is being targetted every weekend.
Image credits: Instagram
Loading...
Actress and radio jockey Teejay Sidhu has written an open letter to the makers of Bigg Boss 12, asking why her husband Karanvir Bohra, who is currently a participant on the Colors' long-running reality show, is being targetted every weekend.
She began her thoughts by saying, "Respected Bigg Boss team, first of all, I don’t know if myself or KV have upset you guys in any way, but if we have, I sincerely apologise. It seems you are upset with KV about something, but we don't know what. Every weekend, KV is ridiculed and it is hard to see him being demoralized like this."
On Sunday's episode, host Salman Khan told Karanvir that he had "no fizz and wouldn’t have any even after the show." Without mentioning Salman, Teejay made a reference to the statement and wrote, "KV was told he had no 'Fizz', that he probably never did, and wouldn't even after BB... He is a celebrated actor who has done only hit shows... Please appreciate the years of hard work it has taken to earn this respect."
She also slammed the makers for being partial when it comes to taking action against a particular contestant.
"KV is often accused of showing fake mahaanta, but when Romil (Chaudhary) gives up his video message for Somi, he is given an award and applauded." (sic)
Take a look at her post:
Karanvir and Teejay married in 2006. They became parents to twin girls-- Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra-- in October 2016.
She began her thoughts by saying, "Respected Bigg Boss team, first of all, I don’t know if myself or KV have upset you guys in any way, but if we have, I sincerely apologise. It seems you are upset with KV about something, but we don't know what. Every weekend, KV is ridiculed and it is hard to see him being demoralized like this."
On Sunday's episode, host Salman Khan told Karanvir that he had "no fizz and wouldn’t have any even after the show." Without mentioning Salman, Teejay made a reference to the statement and wrote, "KV was told he had no 'Fizz', that he probably never did, and wouldn't even after BB... He is a celebrated actor who has done only hit shows... Please appreciate the years of hard work it has taken to earn this respect."
She also slammed the makers for being partial when it comes to taking action against a particular contestant.
"KV is often accused of showing fake mahaanta, but when Romil (Chaudhary) gives up his video message for Somi, he is given an award and applauded." (sic)
Take a look at her post:
Karanvir and Teejay married in 2006. They became parents to twin girls-- Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra-- in October 2016.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...