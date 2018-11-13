Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend

Actress and radio jockey Teejay Sidhu has written an open letter to the makers of Bigg Boss 12, asking why her husband Karanvir Bohra, who is currently a participant on the Colors' long-running reality show, is being targetted every weekend.She began her thoughts by saying, "Respected Bigg Boss team, first of all, I don’t know if myself or KV have upset you guys in any way, but if we have, I sincerely apologise. It seems you are upset with KV about something, but we don't know what. Every weekend, KV is ridiculed and it is hard to see him being demoralized like this."On Sunday's episode, host Salman Khan told Karanvir that he had "no fizz and wouldn’t have any even after the show." Without mentioning Salman, Teejay made a reference to the statement and wrote, "KV was told he had no 'Fizz', that he probably never did, and wouldn't even after BB... He is a celebrated actor who has done only hit shows... Please appreciate the years of hard work it has taken to earn this respect."She also slammed the makers for being partial when it comes to taking action against a particular contestant."KV is often accused of showing fake mahaanta, but when Romil (Chaudhary) gives up his video message for Somi, he is given an award and applauded." (sic)Take a look at her post:Karanvir and Teejay married in 2006. They became parents to twin girls-- Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra-- in October 2016.