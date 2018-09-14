Bigg Boss 12: These Leaked Videos, Pictures from New BB House Are Breaking the Internet
Bigg Boss 12 is just 2 days away, the inside pictures from the villa are making rounds on the internet. Take a look!
Image: Twitter/Raj Nayak
The house is designed by filmmaker-designer Omung Kumar. In the pictures, the colourful house is all decked up with seashells, water boards and bamboo shafts. And by the decor, the beach theme is quite evident.
These pictures and videos shared on Instagram cover the entire house, right from the bedrooms to the living area and from the confession room to the jail. Undoubtedly, the house is all set to host a larger-than-life experience for the contestants participating.
Take a look at the pictures and videos.
Though there is no official confirmation that these pictures and videos are real.
Before the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan hosted a grand press launch in Goa. There he revealed, that Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbacchiya, are the first celebrity couple to enter the show.
The theme of the new season was announced in April, with the news that this time around, contestants will participate in pairs. These pairs in the show need not be couples or romantically involved, but also can be friends, relatives, or colleagues.
Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16.
