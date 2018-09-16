English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: This Season its Beach House For the Contestants, Take a Look
The house is done in shades of blue, turquoise, pearl ice and teal by adding an element of underwater mystique to the decor.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Bringing alive several elements of the beach, the "Bigg Boss" house for season 12 looks nothing less than a holiday destination.
The set has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita.
"Last time my wife said, we should have a beach house theme for 'Bigg Boss' as we were planning to buy a beach house in Goa. My wife was hell bount that we get a beach house, she wanted it two years back but that did not happen," Omung said in an interview.
"We have shells, starfish, three big seahorses are there and fish are there on the door handle. Certain decor things are bought while shells and all are custom made. But assembling these things was difficult," he said.
The pictures and videos of the BB 12 house were leaked on social media.
Going by the theme this season, the show was also launched in Goa by host Salman Khan earlier this month.
"We want to give an experience of the beach. This season's innovation is the jodi," Omung said.
Chandeliers with fish detailing are an important part of the decor of the house. The wall in the living area, just above the TV, through which host Salman interacts with the contestants, is flanked by seashells, starfish, oysters, etc.
A ship-shape kitchen top is combined with colourful crockery and the dining area has a huge wooden boat hung upside down and the sequin dolphins are embedded on the wall.
The bedroom looks lively in shades of blue and one side of the wall create an underwater illusion.
The garden area has a jail with three beds and a toilet inside, there is a swimming pool, swings and a boat-shaped seating area beside the gym.
"The jail should look grungy so we have retained that. But we have done a small innovation, where one can get food," Omung said.
The confession room has an unconventional look this time with colourful lanterns and cushions and a low wooden sitting.
With a manpower of 200-300, it took about two months to set up the 'beach house' theme this season.
The show is set to premiere tonight at 9 pm on Colors channel. This season will again see some commoners being locked in the house for three months with celebrity contestants.
Around 16 contestants will be there in the show, including celebs like Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Ghazal singer Anup Jalota and cricketer Sreesanth will be part of the show.
