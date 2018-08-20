English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bigg Boss 12: TV Actor Param Singh Rejected Salman Khan's Show, Know Why
Bigg Boss 12 has already got the audience talking. Meanwhile Param Singh rejects the show, read on to know why.
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Param Singh
This year, Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 12 will start airing on September 16 and the fans are already excited about it. The controversial show enjoys a huge fan base and the fans are already speculating about the final list of contestants.
While there are many who would love to be a part of the show, TV actor Param Singh isn’t one of them. As per Bollywoodlife, the Sadda Haq actor was approached for Bigg Boss season 12, but he refused the offer as he is not comfortable with the format.
The site has quoted him as saying, “I was approached for Bigg Boss Season 12, but I am not doing it. I am not comfortable doing a show like it, where you’re under the scanner 24/7 because I am a private person. Kudos to everybody who can do it, but it’s not my cup of tea.
Param singh shot to fame with Channel V's college romance drama Sadda Haq where he played the lead character of Randheer Singh Shekhawat, a dedicated engineering student.
The theme of this year's Bigg Boss was announced in April, which stated that contestants will participate in pairs. The participating pairs need not be couples or romantically involved but also can be friends, relatives, or colleagues.
There are reports that celebrity couples like Debina Bonnerjee – Gurmeet Chaudhary, Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim, Asha Negi – Rithvik Dhanjani have been approached for the show.
