Bigg Boss 12: Urvashi Vani Evicted, Deepak Thakur Sings a Song for Somi Khan

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar was an emotional roller-coaster for the contestants. Fun, laughter, festivity and elimination, the episode had it all.At the end of the 7th week, Urvashi Vani, who entered the show with Deepak Thakur as a ‘vichitra jodi’ was eliminated. The elimination was based on the voting of the housemates. Salman Khan asked the housemates to tell reasons why the nominated contestants should get evicted. Majority of the housemates voted for Urvashi Vani and at the end of the episode, she was asked to leave the house.Apart from the elimination, Bigg Boss had planned a special surprise for the housemates for Diwali. Bharti Singh and Aaditya Narayan joined the contestants as special guests. The duo brought gifts from their families which the contestants had to earn by completing the challenges given to them. Aaditya and Bharti were the judges of the challenges and gave a coin to the most deserving contender as an award. The contestants who received the coins had to put it in the ‘Kushiyon Ka Pitara’ to receive the gifts.As a part of the task, Shivashish - Jasleen and Srishty - Rohit were given the paper dance challenge while Dipika and Urvashi were asked to make ‘laddoos’ and eat. On the other hand, Sreesanth and Karanvir were given an arm wrestling challenge while Surbhi and Romil rapped in their style.The house had a laughter riot when Deepak was asked to propose Somi by singing a song.Deepak got a letter from his sisters and a picture of his grandfather while Dipika got a soft toy along with her wedding reception photo. New wildcard contestant Rohit got a family picture that was taken on his birthday, whereas Srishti received a frame that had her first salary that she gave to her father. Surbhi got a soft toy from her nephew.Sreesanth and Romil couldn’t hold their tears after receiving gifts from their children. Sreesanth got a handwritten note, a drawing and school uniform from his daughter who recently joined school while Sreesanth was here. Romil was gifted a tiny bag which had his son’s dress.Not forgetting that it was Weekend Ka Vaar, and as a tradition, Sultani Akhada took place between contestants. Salman nominated Shivashish and Karanvir for a face-off and the latter was announced as the winner.