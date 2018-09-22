English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan Stitches Made In India Jacket for Salman Khan. See Pics
Varun Dhawan has planned a surprise for Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan.
Varun Dhawan has planned a surprise for Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan.
Varun Dhawan has learnt the basics of stitching, sewing and tailoring to play the role of a simple, innocent tailor Mauji in his soon-to-be releasing film Sui Dhaaga - Made In India.
Recently, Varun came to promote his film on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss. He had planned a surprise for Salman. He stitched a jacket with Made In India written over it and presented it to Salman, said a source from the sets of Bigg Boss.
“Varun is now a pro at tailoring. When the makers planned his appearance at Bigg Boss, Varun himself told the team that he wants to do something special for Salman, who he idolises. Salman has been extremely fond of Varun and the actor wanted to make something with his own hands to gift Salman on the show. Salman is the ultimate popular hero for India. Varun wanted to gift him something that matches his super stardom,” said the source.
The source added, “Varun told the team that Salman is a truly Made in India hero. He is loved by people across age groups and he also showers them with unconditional love. Varun said he will make a jacket with the words Made In India on it. He worked on it patiently and presented the jacket to Salman on the show. Of course, Salman loved the surprise!”
This YRF entertainer sees Varun paired with Anushka Sharma for the first time. Sui Dhaaga - Made in India will release on September 28.
