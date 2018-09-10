English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
While Bharti Singh is all excited and confident about Bigg Boss 12, her husband Haarsh shared his concerns.
Joining Salman were Bharti Sharma and her husband Harsh Limbacchiya. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bigg Boss is one of the most loved controversial reality shows in India. From high voltage drama to romance, the show is a hit among the audience. Recently during the press launch of the show in Goa, host Salman Khan announced Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the first celebrity couple to enter the show.
On participation in the show, Bharti Singh told The Indian Express that she is compelled to enter the show as she will get to spend some time with her husband. She said, "After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK but I said let me come back and then decide. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn’t have time for me otherwise. Ab kahan jayega bhaag ke."
While Bharti Singh is all excited and confident about the show, Haarsh shared his concerns. "I have always worked behind the camera, so try avoiding doing shows. I wouldn’t lie but we are scared. Although the audience will get to see us the way we are, you never know what comes ahead. One wrong move and our image could be tarnished.”
The couple is mentally prepared for the show and they have decided to be patient and not react. Bharti said, "We have decided that we will maintain our patience. Haarsh tells me that how many days will you survive just by making people laugh. But I know I won’t react until provoked. Also, I will have my own personal shoulder to cry on, so I am sorted. As for Haarsh, it’s a paid holiday for him. His wife will be there to take care of him throughout.”
Bharti and Haarsh had participated together in a number of reality shows like Nach Baliye and will be seen in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The audience will now see them in Bigg Boss 12 starting from September 16 with the theme of 'vichitra' jodis.
