Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Govinda, Salman Khan will Make Breakfast for Each Other
Salman Khan and Govinda be doing all the works in the house like any other housemate.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
The camaraderie between Salman Khan and Govinda goes long back. They have even worked together in a film, Partner. Now, when Govinda is all set to release his new film, Fryday, he turned to none other than his old friend for promotions. He will be on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman.
Probably the most popular segment of Bigg Boss, Weekend Ka Vaar, will see them shake a leg on some of their hit songs. As per a clip released by the makers of Bigg Boss, the two seem ready to bring the house down with their performances. Not only this, they’ll be doing all the works in the house like any other housemate. Well, that’s a first in the Bigg Boss house. Have you ever seen a celebrity guest making breakfast on the show?
Later Govinda will join Salman on the stage to interact with the contestants. He will get the contestants to play entertaining games.
These pictures will give you the idea of what Govinda and Salman are up to tonight:
This week Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Shrishty Rode are nominated for the eliminations and one of them will have to leave the house by the end of the week.
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9 PM.
