Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Happy Club Vents Out Their Frustration by Dunking Jasleen and Rohit in Cow Dung

It’s true when said, that strength and growth come only through continuous efforts. Having fought for captaincy, almost every week, Karanvir has now finally got the power in his hands by winning the title of Fizz Captain.To everyone’s surprise, Bigg Boss, who’s never short of adding various twists announced a very difficult task. The four nominated contestants, Somi, Surbhi, Romil & Deepak were given a chance to release their frustration by nominating a contestant who they thought was fit to be in their place for this week’s evictions. The nominated contestants had to be dunked in Ice Cold water, cow dung, atta and rotten tomatoes. Srishty, Shivashish, Jasleen & Rohit, much to their dismay, were the chosen to bathe in the given ingredients.The week gone by wasn’t an easy one. Various arguments strained relationship, the worst being a major rift between Surbhi & Romil, that surprised every person in the house. Salman Khan later took to questioning Deepak & Surbhi on their behaviour during the week and the comments they passed on Jasleen’s character.The happy club members were scared and nervous throughout as the dagger of eliminations was still afloat. They were seen getting emotional but still holding themselves together for each one’s sake. Salman then asked each contestant to rate Sree’s captaincy. A huge board with various positive and negative placards were placed in front of the seating area and each contestant had to place the placard that they thought is suitable for him.Adding a bit of zing to the Weekend ka Vaar, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta graced the stage with her presence. Preity and Salman who ended up playing guess the hook step with each other were seen dancing away to glory. The dimpled queen stole the hearts of the contestants as they got to interact with her.Will this week’s elimination break the happy club’s unity or a new twist in the tale will change everyone’s strategy?