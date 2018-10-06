English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates are Frustrated with Wildcard Entry Surbhi Rana
Ex-Roadies contestant Surabhi Rana faces backlash for her aggression.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
The third week in Bigg Boss 12 was a rollercoaster ride for the contestants. While Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu hogged the limelight with their break-up gimmick in the beginning of the week, wildcard entry Surbhi Rana wreaked havoc inside the house in the latter days of the week.
A day after Romil and Surbhi's entry, they got into ugly spats with Karanvir and the Khan sisters, Saba and Somi.
With her agitated comments and scathing remarks, Surbhi got on the nerves of almost every contestant. In a promo shared by Colors TV on Saturday, the ex-Roadies contestant faces backlash for her aggression. In a new task, housemates have to throw mud water on the posters of the housemates placed in the garden area. They will also have to justify their choice targets.
Contestants like Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi, Karanvir Bohra, Deepika Kakkar and Shrishty Rode targeted Romil and Surbhi saying they're selfish and are spreading negativity in the house.
There's no denying that the two did get violent on many occasions in the house, but they are also the captains of the house and thus are immune to any sort of eviction.
This week, popular names like Karanvir Bohra, Anup and Jasleen, Shrishty Rode and Sreesanth are in the danger zone and one of them will have to leave the house.
Apart from the eliminations, Salman Khan will take Govinda as his 'Jodidaar' to the house and will live the life of a contestant. They will be seen doing chores like any other housemate. Their work will include making breakfast for each other. Later, they will be seen nominating pairs from Bollywood, a fun take on who they'd like to bring to the house. They’ll also give reasons behind their nominations.
Catch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 PM on Colors TV.
