Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kriti Verma, Roshmi Banik Evicted From BB House

The first week of Bigg Boss 12 came as a surprise as there were no evictions. Another week has passed and viewers witnessed the first eliminations of the season. Last week, Bigg Boss nominated Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and Karanvir Bohra for taking the Kaal Kothri task lightly and after the open voting, Dipika Kakar and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik got nominated.The jodi that came together as strangers, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik were the ones who first went inside the Out House and were eventually voted by fans and viewers to join the Bigg Boss house, bid farewell to the show in the seasons first eliminations.Both of them entered the house with an agenda to prove their mettle and did give a tough competition to everyone else. Both of them also became the captains of the house in the first week of their stay.During their tenure inside the house, they shared a great bond with Karanveer, Jasleen, Shivashish and they proved to be their biggest supporters. Unlike Kriti, Roshmi had the composure and patience to tackle situations in the house and was often seen playing a fair game as captain.During their stint on the show, both of them always showcased a fighting spirit and went to great lengths to perform their tasks. They displayed the sporting spirit throughout their time in the house and always tried to maintain cordial terms with both jodis and singles. However, both failed to sustain audience support that eventually led to their exit from the show.Commenting about her experience of Bigg Boss, Roshmi Banik said, “Getting an opportunity to be on a show like Bigg Boss itself is a great deal for me. While I was confident, I never thought I would be evicted in the first week of eliminations. However, I am going to cherish this time for a lifetime. While I make an exit from the show, I am taking back lots of memories with me. I am hopeful that the audience will remember me and I would like to thank each and every one of them for supporting me in this journey."Kriti Verma further added, “It was an experience of a lifetime. 'Bigg Boss season 12' is a show I'll always remember and cherish. Although I am feeling a little disappointed to be evicted in the second week, but I am taking back a bag full of wonderful memories and learnings. I am thankful to have got this opportunity and would like to wish good luck to other fellow contestants.”