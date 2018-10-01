Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nirmal Singh Evicted, Romil Chaudhary Returns

Bigg Boss never fails to surprise its viewers. With so many unexpected twists, people are always hooked on to the reality show. In Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar, the wrath of the double eviction fell on commoner 'jodis', Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh. But in a surprise move, Bigg Boss decided to retain one between Romil and Nirmal while Kriti and Roshmi were evicted on Saturday. The partners unanimously decided that Romil would play the game better and hence Nirmal walked out of the house.The two were nominated along with Karanvir Bohra, as a punishment from Bigg Boss for taking a task lightly. Last week they stirred a lot of people in the BB House for their poor performance in a task.After Nirmal's eviction, Surbhi Rana will enter the show as a wildcard contestant. She has been a part of MTV Roadies Xtreme and was also seen in Bigg Boss 12, as an entry in the OutHouse.Apart from the evictions, Salman was accompanied by his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, and his co-actor Warina Hussain to promote their upcoming movie, Love Yatri. Salman and Aayush, both being gym enthusiasts, were seen working out together in his chalet. Post that, Warina and Aayush joined Salman on stage, where they spoke about their movie. Aayush and Warina also played a game where they asked Salman questions and with each correct answer, Salman was given a puppy. By the end of it, he was sitting with a lap full of cute baby floofs.Later, Jasleen and Dipika were nominated by host Salman for this weekend’s 'Sulatani Akhada', for a ‘Khushti’ match between them.