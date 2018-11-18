Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Evicts Shivashish Mishra, Fans Call it Unfair

This season is already went wrong now this horrible decision is actually showing why this season is going too bad.#BiggBoss12#UnfairEvictionOfShivashish

More power to Shivashish

You were right that you took stand for yourself.#BB12

Worst Season Ever — AmanAnil GUPTA 07🇮🇳 (@geniousaman555) November 16, 2018

@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @rajcheerfull very disappointed with #UnfairEvictionOfShivashish he is one of the Most sorted and genuine contestant of this season. As an audience I loved watching him and his dance. Very unfair. 😢*Heartbroken* — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) November 16, 2018

Hey @BiggBoss and @BeingSalmanKhan very unfair eviction of Shivasish😢



He is the most genuine guy



U r protecting that Surbhi Deepak Somi Jasleen And evicted a most genuine guy😑😑😑#UnfairEvictionOfShivashish @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @rajcheerfull — ROSALIN MAHAPATRA💥🏏👑 (@sachirose) November 16, 2018

I don't think anyone should look forward to go into @BiggBoss anymore. It's only disrespectfull for the contestants. There's no proper format or rules equally for all the contestants. It's according to the convenience of makers. #BB12#UnfairEvictionOfShivashish — Rico Reck (@RicoReck) November 16, 2018

After a series of arguments and a heated week of Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan evicted Shivashish Mishra on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar. Last week, he was nominated to go to jail, but he refused to, that led to everyone in the house nominated for the week and his immediate eviction.But fans across social media are not really happy with the decision. Soon after his eviction #UnfairEvictionOfShivashish started trending on Twitter.Shivashish Mishra from Indore came to the Bigg Boss house with his jodidaar Saurabh Patel. Shivashish and Saurabh were a vichitra jodi wherein Saurabh was a farmer and Shivashish a businessman.His partner Saurabh got evicted in the fifth week but Shivashish continued his journey in the house. Initially, Shivashish was always humble and was not seen getting into many arguments. Instead, he was the peacemaker most of the time. His favourite part of the house was the gym where he would spend hours to maintain his perfectly chiselled physique.After Saurabh left, Shivashish grew fond of Sreesanth and with time they became best of friends. But gradually Shivashish started getting adamant and did similar things that Sreesanth had done earlier. He even climbed the walls and tried to escape from the house. Recently, when he was nominated for Kaalkothri, he refused to go even after Bigg Boss warned him twice. As a result of his arrogance, Bigg Boss punished the entire house by nominating everyone for next week’s elimination. This verdict made the entire house cold towards him. But another storm was awaiting Shivashish. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded him for his ill behaviour towards Bigg Boss and expelled him out of the house. His exit left everyone downhearted.Commenting on his exit, Shivashish Mishra said, “My journey in the Bigg Boss house has been quite enriching. I will cherish the memories for a lifetime. This is me, how I've always been and won't change myself or my principles for anyone or the game and will always stand for what I believe is right.”