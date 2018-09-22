English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Sreesanth, Sends Anup Jalota in Torture Room
Salman Khan is annoyed by the havoc created by the housemates in the first week itself and he seems in no mood to spare anyone in Weekend Ka Vaar.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV/ Instagram
Weekend Ka Vaar is probably the most awaited part of Bigg Boss for it is the time when we see host Salman Khan grilling the contestants for good.
This Saturday is the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 12 and it has already got the audience talking about it. In the first week itself, BB 12 house has witnessed all the action, be it plotting against each other, scathing comments or the controversial romance (which is surprisingly too early, as compared to past seasons).
In the clips shared by Colors TV on Instagram, we see Salman Khan schooling Sreesanth for his 'upbringing' comment on the Khan sisters- Saba and Somi. In the video once again former cricketer gets agitated and removes his mic, trying to walk out of the reality show.
In another clip, housemates unanimously choose Anup Jalota for the punishment and the veteran singer is sent to the torture room, where he is given something to drink from the pipelines hanging above him. Meanwhile, his much younger girlfriend Jasleen Matharu gets in a brawl with Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur.
By the clips, it is clear that Salman Khan is annoyed by the havoc created by the housemates in the first week itself and he seems in no mood to spare anyone.
Also, Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan will join Khan to promote his film. A source from the sets of Bigg Boss said that the actor has planned a surprise for Salman. He has stitched a jacket with 'Made In India' written over it and he will present it to the host on the show.
