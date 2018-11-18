Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra, who has faced the wrath of Salman Khan was evicted from the show for not following the rules of the house. He has denied coming back to the show again. In his recent interview, post-eviction, he talked about the love-hate relationship with the fellow contestants Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Romil and others.After a series of arguments and a heated week of Bigg Boss 12, Shivashish Mishra was shown the doors of the Bigg Boss house on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar. All of this started after he was nominated last week to go to the jail and he refused to do the same. His behaviour made everyone in the house get nominated for the week and his immediate eviction.While talking to Hindustan Times, Shivashish said, no action was taken when others did not follow the house rules, but I didn’t take much tension and stuck to my decision based on my principles and ethics. On being asked whether he will return to the house if given a chance as a wildcard entry, he replied with a stringent no.On relationship with Jasleen, he said, "There was nothing like that." However, he revealed that he has made a few friends during the show in which Sreesanth is on the top of the priority list, while Jasleen, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode will be life-long friends.Talking about the changes that he felt in himself, he said, "My patience levels have gone up and I am loving it outside." He went on to say, it is difficult to identify inside the house who's your friend and who your foe. This is called a reality show but most of the people who come on this show are fake.According to him, the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 12 will be Sreesanth, Romil and one between Karanvir and Dipika.Shivashish Mishra from Indore came to the Bigg Boss house with his jodidaar Saurabh Patel. Shivashish and Saurabh were a vichitra jodi wherein Saurabh was a farmer and Shivashish a businessman.His partner Saurabh got evicted in the fifth week but Shivashish continued his journey in the house. Initially, Shivashish was always humble and was not seen getting into many arguments. Instead, he was the peacemaker most of the time. His favourite part of the house was the gym where he would spend hours to maintain his perfectly chiselled physique.After Saurabh left, Shivashish grew fond of Sreesanth and with time they became best of friends. But gradually Shivashish started getting adamant and did similar things that Sreesanth had done earlier. He even climbed the walls and tried to escape from the house. Recently, when he was nominated for Kaalkothri, he refused to go even after Bigg Boss warned him twice that led to his exit from the House.