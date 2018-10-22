English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sourabh Patel Gets Eliminated From the BB House
Commoner Sourabh Patel is out of the race to win Bigg Boss 12 title.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
It's been a month that Bigg Boss 12 started, and the competition is getting tougher day by day. The contestants are getting in the form and are gearing up to win the title. But, commoner Sourabh Patel is out of the race as this Weekend Ka Vaar he was eliminated, based on public voting.
Week 5 turned out to be the game changer as Bigg Boss announced the 'Bigg Break-up'. Following the announcement, the jodi's were broken and as their last task together they were asked to nominate one of them through mutual agreement. Subsequent to this, Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan, Shivashish Mishra were nominated. The house captains, Romil and Surbhi were safe and given the power they swapped Shivashish with Sourabh, putting the latter in the danger zone.
But seems like the decision turned out lethal as Sourabh received the least number of votes. Saurabh who maintained a low profile on the show, became the highlight when Anup Jalota questioned him on bonding with Jasleen Matharu.
Other than the eliminations, Weekend Ka Vaar also had family members of the celebrity contestants to defend their actions throughout the week. Sreesanth's wife Bhuvaneshvari Sreesanth, Dipika Kakkar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Shrishty Rode's fiancé Manish Naggdev joined Salman Khan for the episode.
Sreesanth's wife Bhuvaneshwari stole the show by defending her husband and his actions. She tackled all the accusations gracefully and impressed both Dibang and Salman with her positivity and calmness.
Later, Sreesanth and Romil were chosen to vent out their aggression in Sultani Akhada. Although Sreesanth won the verbal round, he lost to Romil in the fight.
In the coming week, the audience will see new chapters unfolding with the entry of two new wild card contestants, TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 winner Megha Dadhe.
#SourabhPatel hue ghar se beghar hone par emotional! Will you miss him in the #BB12 house? #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/gNa9fBxRL4— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018
