Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'

Sunday's are the most dreaded since it means the end of someone's journey in the Bigg Boss house! Rightfully so, the housemates are anxious to know who will get evicted this week. Knowing that evictions scare is something that everyone dread, Bigg Boss decided to lighten up the mood of the contestants by surprising them with Navratri celebrations. Special guests were the talented Dance Deewane contestants along - Winner Aalok Shaw, Advik Mongia, Kishen Bilagali, Sonali Nirantar, Dinanath Singh and Vedprakash Allah along with little wonder, Divyansh.Taking the entertainment a notch higher, Divyansh Dwivedi met engaged the housemates in various activities. He played a game with Deepak Thakur where he had to translate Hindi proverbs in English. The fellow contestants enjoyed this activity and made fun of Deepak’s linguistic problems.Dance Deewane winner Aalok along with Advik welcomed Salman on the stage and did garba on the song ‘Chogoda’. Later Agent Advik and Aalok did the Pol Khol’ session for the Bigg Boss contestants where they revealed some hidden secrets which left everyone shocked. The duo entered the Bigg Boss house dressed as Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathraru and danced on ‘Break up song’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Dance Deewane's 2nd generation contestant, Kishen, known for hiis sultry moves wooed Nehha, Jasleen and Srishty on the song ‘Tarefaan’. The 3rd generation favourites, Vedprakash, Dinanath and Sonali also grooved on the famous Navratri tracks.More drama followed as Salman asked Surbhi and Dipika to come to the Sultani Akhada to take off all their aggression. In the Akadha Surbhi and Dipika got into yet another tiff where Surbhi accused Dipika of being pretentious. The ripple of the fight was also felt in the house between other contestants leading to a strong disagreement between the singles and the jodis.After all the festive celebration, dance, comedy and "nok jhok" it was time for one of the nominated contestants to bid adieu to the house. who will be evicted from the BB 12 house?