English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
Salman asked Surbhi and Dipika to come to the Sultani Akhada to take off all their aggression.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Loading...
Sunday's are the most dreaded since it means the end of someone's journey in the Bigg Boss house! Rightfully so, the housemates are anxious to know who will get evicted this week. Knowing that evictions scare is something that everyone dread, Bigg Boss decided to lighten up the mood of the contestants by surprising them with Navratri celebrations. Special guests were the talented Dance Deewane contestants along - Winner Aalok Shaw, Advik Mongia, Kishen Bilagali, Sonali Nirantar, Dinanath Singh and Vedprakash Allah along with little wonder, Divyansh.
Taking the entertainment a notch higher, Divyansh Dwivedi met engaged the housemates in various activities. He played a game with Deepak Thakur where he had to translate Hindi proverbs in English. The fellow contestants enjoyed this activity and made fun of Deepak’s linguistic problems.
Dance Deewane winner Aalok along with Advik welcomed Salman on the stage and did garba on the song ‘Chogoda’. Later Agent Advik and Aalok did the Pol Khol’ session for the Bigg Boss contestants where they revealed some hidden secrets which left everyone shocked. The duo entered the Bigg Boss house dressed as Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathraru and danced on ‘Break up song’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Dance Deewane's 2nd generation contestant, Kishen, known for hiis sultry moves wooed Nehha, Jasleen and Srishty on the song ‘Tarefaan’. The 3rd generation favourites, Vedprakash, Dinanath and Sonali also grooved on the famous Navratri tracks.
More drama followed as Salman asked Surbhi and Dipika to come to the Sultani Akhada to take off all their aggression. In the Akadha Surbhi and Dipika got into yet another tiff where Surbhi accused Dipika of being pretentious. The ripple of the fight was also felt in the house between other contestants leading to a strong disagreement between the singles and the jodis.
After all the festive celebration, dance, comedy and "nok jhok" it was time for one of the nominated contestants to bid adieu to the house. who will be evicted from the BB 12 house?
Taking the entertainment a notch higher, Divyansh Dwivedi met engaged the housemates in various activities. He played a game with Deepak Thakur where he had to translate Hindi proverbs in English. The fellow contestants enjoyed this activity and made fun of Deepak’s linguistic problems.
Dance Deewane winner Aalok along with Advik welcomed Salman on the stage and did garba on the song ‘Chogoda’. Later Agent Advik and Aalok did the Pol Khol’ session for the Bigg Boss contestants where they revealed some hidden secrets which left everyone shocked. The duo entered the Bigg Boss house dressed as Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathraru and danced on ‘Break up song’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Dance Deewane's 2nd generation contestant, Kishen, known for hiis sultry moves wooed Nehha, Jasleen and Srishty on the song ‘Tarefaan’. The 3rd generation favourites, Vedprakash, Dinanath and Sonali also grooved on the famous Navratri tracks.
More drama followed as Salman asked Surbhi and Dipika to come to the Sultani Akhada to take off all their aggression. In the Akadha Surbhi and Dipika got into yet another tiff where Surbhi accused Dipika of being pretentious. The ripple of the fight was also felt in the house between other contestants leading to a strong disagreement between the singles and the jodis.
After all the festive celebration, dance, comedy and "nok jhok" it was time for one of the nominated contestants to bid adieu to the house. who will be evicted from the BB 12 house?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Shares Her #MeToo Moment: Memories of the Torment Still Haunt Me
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...