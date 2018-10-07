English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: While Bharti Singh Turns Fortune Teller; Nehha Impresses With Pole Dance
Deepak Thakur and Anup Jalota will have a singing face-off, who will win?
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Loading...
When one is at the brink of getting evicted, anxiety can take a toll and the sooner you get closure the better you might feel. Similarly, while all the nominated contestants were apprehensive to know their fate, a few were praying that their friends shouldn't make an exit. Allowing the eagerness to get to them and seeing them nervous, Bigg Boss sent a surprise fortune teller into the house to read out their fate.
Dipika was called in the confession room and notified her about the presence a fortune teller in the house. They had to put a coin in the booth and they would be enlightened with their fortune. But the night then took a humorous turn as comedy queen Bharti Singh made an appearance through the booth to entertain the contestants with her comical gags and fiery jabs. An interesting turn of events happened, when none of the contestants were spared from Bharti’s sarcasm.
Bharti also introduced a talent hunt competition, Bigg Boss Got Talent and asked each one of them to showcase their talent. While there was a singing face-off between Deepak Thakur and Anup Jalota, Nehha demonstrated her sultry pole dancing skills. Post Nehha’s performance, Bharti announced that it was Jasleen’s turn to show her pole dancing skills. Jasleen was reluctant at first, but Bharti declared that her pole will be Anup Jalota. Anup was given a challenge that he will not react to her dance moves. In fact, being a total sport, Anup Jalota took this challenge and won it too.
Later, Bharti wished everyone good luck and exited the house. Fun moments were captured when Bharti will appear on stage as Salman Khan’s hidden wife in Lonavala and is also a father to 9 kids, each resembling the 9 seasons that Salman has hosted for Bigg Boss.image6.jpg
But, at the end of the day, it's Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan does need to announce the name of that particular one contestant who will be shown the door. Which contestants fate will not favour them?
Dipika was called in the confession room and notified her about the presence a fortune teller in the house. They had to put a coin in the booth and they would be enlightened with their fortune. But the night then took a humorous turn as comedy queen Bharti Singh made an appearance through the booth to entertain the contestants with her comical gags and fiery jabs. An interesting turn of events happened, when none of the contestants were spared from Bharti’s sarcasm.
Bharti also introduced a talent hunt competition, Bigg Boss Got Talent and asked each one of them to showcase their talent. While there was a singing face-off between Deepak Thakur and Anup Jalota, Nehha demonstrated her sultry pole dancing skills. Post Nehha’s performance, Bharti announced that it was Jasleen’s turn to show her pole dancing skills. Jasleen was reluctant at first, but Bharti declared that her pole will be Anup Jalota. Anup was given a challenge that he will not react to her dance moves. In fact, being a total sport, Anup Jalota took this challenge and won it too.
Later, Bharti wished everyone good luck and exited the house. Fun moments were captured when Bharti will appear on stage as Salman Khan’s hidden wife in Lonavala and is also a father to 9 kids, each resembling the 9 seasons that Salman has hosted for Bigg Boss.image6.jpg
But, at the end of the day, it's Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan does need to announce the name of that particular one contestant who will be shown the door. Which contestants fate will not favour them?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Proves Again that Tabu is Indeed the Reigning Queen of Grey
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Katrina Kaif Sets Fashion Goals High With Her Black Suit and Peplum Look
- Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover Slam Phantom Films Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Row
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...