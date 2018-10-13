Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be a rollercoaster ride for the ‘jodis’ as Bigg Boss will announce the 'bigg breakup'. Going by a video clip shared by Colors TV, it appears that that the pairs will split and contestants will have to play the game individually.While singles like Nehha Pendse and Shrishty are shocked, Shivashish, Surbhi and Deepak looked quite happy with the announcement. It seems they are ready to compete with their former teammates in Bigg Boss 12.On the other hand, Salman Khan gets furious at the housemates for their violent behaviour in the 'jail-break' task. In a new teaser, the actor seems to be in a bad mood. He sternly tells the housemates that violence is not allowed in the show and he's surprised how Surbhi, Shrishty, Saba and Shivashish are still sitting in the house.Lashing out at them he asserts that this is not the kind of show he wants to be a part of. He says, "One is punching, the other is kicking. This is b*****t. I will throw you people out. And if Bigg Boss thinks I am going against him, ask him to throw me out as well."Apart from this, he will be accompanied by Kajol, who has come on the show to promote her Helicopter Eela. Host Salman will engage her in a game where she will have to solve a puzzle by identifying her husband, Ajay Devgn’s face. While she solves the complicated puzzle, the Bharat actor will try to distract her with some fun-filled questions.Kajol will also enter the BB house to celebrate Navratri with the contestants.Talking about eliminations, celebrities, Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth are in the danger zone and one of them will have to leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend.