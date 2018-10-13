Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates: Dipika Kakkar Tagged 'Shatir' While Sourabh is 'Double Dholki'

Kaun hai shaatir, kaun hai bevakoof, gharwale decide karenge ek dusre ki fitrat. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #WeekendKaVaar mein. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/XQpR2jgyNr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2018

This 'Weekend ka Waar’ special festivities will take over the Bigg Boss house this Navratri. While the world outside the Bigg Boss house is engaged and engrossed in celebration spirit, the contestants of Bigg Boss house will also be given a chance to bring in by celebrating with full gusto. The housemates are missing their family, especially during this festivities and are constantly reminiscing of their past celebrations. To brighten their day and bring a smile on their face, this Weekend Ka Vaar will have Bollywood’s vivacious and very versatile actress, Kajol, as a special guest.The day began with a disruptive task conducted by Bigg Boss where the contestants had to give a name tag to each other like Double Dholki, Buddhu, Shatir etc. A major fight took place between them as they were not agreeing with each others opinion. Finally, they decided to go with the majority and Sourabh was tagged as Double dholki, Dipika as Shatir and Nehha as Buddhu.Salman Khan then took over and spoke to Sreesanth and Anupji in the outhouse and discussed the contestants and their evaluations that have surprised the two men. Sreesanth said he is shocked to see Dipika's changed avatar.Later, while speaking to the contestants, Salman warned them that if they get physically violent in the house, again, he will make sure that they are evicted from the house. The contestants apologized and promised that such actions won't be repeated.With the passing of the current week, one that was like a roller coaster ride for the contestants, especially facing mid-week eviction and then the tedious tasks that brought out the frustration of many. Kajol, who will also enter the house, as a surprise for the contestants, will lift up their spirits and with her cheerfulness will lighten up the frowns and turn them into smiles.Known to be a great performer, an actor par excellence, Kajol will amp up the entertainment factor and will involve contestants in various activities. Looking at the blooming friendship between Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra, Kajol will ask them to dance together on her famous track ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhen’ from the movie Baazigar. In another funny instance, she will ask Deepak Thakur and his jodidaar Urvashi Vani to recreate her iconic scene of, ‘Ja Simran, Jee le Apni Zindagi’ from her movie, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’.On stage, Salman Khan who will reunite with the Bollywood damsel to test her dexterity as he asks her to solve a puzzle. There will be various face cut-outs kept as pieces of a puzzle (of different Bollywood actors) and Kajol will have to solve the puzzle by identifying her husband, Ajay Devgn’s face. While she solves the complicated puzzle and brings together the many pieces, Salman will try to distract her and subject her to his random, fun-filled questions.Known to spread laughter, bring out revelations, and also drawing the line for the contestants, what does this ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ have in store?