Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?

While the tremors of the mid-week evictions are still felt, yet another wave of an unpleasant incident has struck the Bigg Boss house during the captaincy task. The incident has shaken many bonds and has managed to reveal various shades of every contestant.Srishty Rode was highly disappointed with the singles as they held her responsible for attacking Saba Khan and hurting herself in anger. Turn by turn, the housemates try to pacify Srishty's anger, but all efforts eventually go in vain. Karanvir Bohra’s double standards make Surbhi Rana pick up a fight with him. Saba and Somi add fuel to the fire as they show their disappointment on Karanvir's comment on their presence in the Bigg Boss House. The Khan sisters later manage to corner Karanvir Bohra and attack him verbally.An idle mind is a devil's workshop therefore Bigg Boss has announced a new task where the captains of the house, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary, have to choose four contestants, two from singles and two from the ‘jodis,’ who they think need a flash charge that will help them up their game.The fellow contestants have to point out their strengths and weaknesses while the in-task contestants need to defend themselves from their accusations. From singles, Nehha, Dipika are selected and from ‘jodis’, Urvashi and Jasleen. Contestants throw a volley of accusations and allegations on each other. The one who is able to throw more acquisitions on other contestants through questions will win the task. That contestant will also become a proud owner of the OPPO F9 Pro phone as a prize.Amidst all the animosity and changing dynamics inside the house, Jasleen still misses the love of her life and her Bigg Boss partner Anup Jalota. She praises Anup's maturity and patience while Anup sitting in the outhouse blushes and appreciates Jasleen's honesty.Later Bigg Boss announces that the ‘Kalkothri’ nominations of the week which further induces more disagreement among the contestants.Will there ever be any agreement among the contestants? Who will they finally nominate for the ‘Kalkhotri’ this week?Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9PM.