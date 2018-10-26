Bigg Boss 12: Wild Card Entry Megha Dadhe Gives a Tough Competition to Deepak and Somi for Captaincy

Ruling a house with 14 ‘Vicitra’ individuals is not an easy task. The most important role in the Bigg Boss house is that of the captain. From delegating duties to managing luxury budget tasks, to being safe from the week’s eviction process, the captain’s mantle is the most desired!After a rigorous performance in the Bigg Boss Poultry Farm task the contestants selected Deepak, Megha and Somi as the candidates for the Fizz Captain of the week. Accustomed to strategizing before each task, the housemates were fully prepared to complete the task with full confidence. Bigg boss quenched the overwhelming curiosity by calling Surbhi in the confession room so she could announce the task for the day. The mission for the three contenders was to stay inside the train for as long as they can. The remaining contestants had to use the set ingredients like Bitter-Gourd, Tabasco and Wasabi amongst others and try to de-board the contenders. Bigg Boss elected Shivashish as the moderator for the given task.The competition agitated the three contenders as the behaviour of the remaining housemates was intolerant. A huge fight between Sreesanth and Surbhi took place, wherein Surbhi was seen instigating Sree. Jasleen and Surbhi also indulge in argument after the latter interrupts JAsleen's conversation with Romil.The Train challenge tested both the physical and mental strength of Deepak, Megha and Surbhi who gave a tough competition by eating raw chillies, taking tabasco shots or drinking egg yolk mixtures given by other inmates. At the end of the day, Somi left the task after she was made to drink the paprika sauce.Megha or Deepak who will become the next captain of the BB House?