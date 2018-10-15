Bigg Boss 12: Will Anup Jalota and Sreesanth’s Return Change the Dynamics?

The beginning of a new week is expected to bring more cheer in the Bigg Boss house. After Neha’s emotional goodbye, contestants are trying to wrap their heads around the eviction and come back to normalcy.In the morning, Bigg Boss wakes up the contestants to the tune of ‘Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane’ which also indicates the surprise that is to come with Anup Jalota and Sreesanth’s return to the house. Unaware of their comeback, the contestants were shocked by Bigg Boss’s announcement of breaking up the ‘Jodis.’ Now each contestant will play individually, and all will be competitors. While this made some of the contestants happy, some of them are left confused and heartbroken.Soon, nomination procedures take the center-stage and everyone becomes alert. The ‘jodis’ are called in the activity room where each ‘jodi’ needs to take a tough call. They have to either nominate one of them for eviction.Bigg Boss asks the singles, Dipika, Karanvir, Srishty and Jasleen to take any three names among them for eviction. The nomination process makes some contestants emotional while some get agitated. Sristhy and Karanvir are upset with Dipika and her decision and Urvashi has been seen fuming with anger against Deepak.With pressure and insecurity swirling In the atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house, a surprise is awaiting the contestants. Anup Jalota while sitting in the confession room sings ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ before surprising everyone with his presence. The contestants get really happy to see him around.Soon, Bigg Boss plays the song which Deepak composed for Sreesanth. His grand entry makes everyone emotional. Later, Sree Santh and Anup Jalota spoke to the contestants and briefed them on their journey in the Bigg Boss house.With Anup Jalota and Sreesanth back in the house, it’s only get tougher for otrhers.Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9PM.