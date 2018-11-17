English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Will Salman Khan Throw Shivashish Mishra Out of the House?
In tonight's episode, we will see host Salman Khan take dig at Shivashish for disrespecting the show.
In tonight's episode, we will see host Salman Khan take dig at Shivashish for disrespecting the show.
On Friday's episode, the show took an unexpected turn when Shivashish Mishra did not pay heed to the order of house captain Romil Chaudhary and refused to go to jail. Bigg Boss gave him an earful for not playing by the rule and nominated all the contestants except Romil for next week’s evictions.
.@BiggBoss se bhagawat karne ki keemat padegi bhaari, kya hoga #ShivashishMishra ka anjaam? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #WeekendKaVaar mein. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/9FjhE0XqzX— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2018
