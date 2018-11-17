Bigg Boss 12: Will Salman Khan Throw Shivashish Mishra Out of the House?

On Friday's episode, the show took an unexpected turn when Shivashish Mishra did not pay heed to the order of house captain Romil Chaudhary and refused to go to jail. Bigg Boss gave him an earful for not playing by the rule and nominated all the contestants except Romil for next week’s evictions.In tonight's episode, we will see host Salman Khan take dig at Shivashish for disrespecting the show. A video, released by Colors on its official Twitter handle, also suggests that Salman will ask Shivashish to leave the show for not obeying the rules of the house. Watch here:On Friday's episode the captain of the house had to nominate three contestants who would have to give up the luxuries of the main house. This time instead of unanimously deciding the victims of Kaalkothri, Bigg Boss announced that the captain of the house, Romil, would decide who he wanted to send to the Kaalkothri basis the rules broken by them. Other contestants were asked to individually suggest three names to him and defend themselves from the punishment.Romil was given 3 tickets to hand out to the contestant most worthy of being sent to the Kaalkothri. Romil’s first decision was to send Megha. Although, she tried to defend herself, everyone agreed that she must be sent to the jail, to which he obliged and handed over the firstticket. Romil then took Shivashish's name for threatening Deepak with a fight. Shivashish disagreed and refused to take the ticket, he remained adamant on his decision even after getting a warning from Bigg Boss.