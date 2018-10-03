Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?

One needs to work hard for luxury, at least in the Bigg Boss house. The voice of Bigg Boss doesn’t have any intention to make it easy for the contestants during this week’s Luxury Budget task.With the culmination of a challenging nomination task, it is now time for the housemates to gear up for the new task. Implying to the luxury budget- ‘Jwalamukhi’, Bigg Boss wakes up the contestants with the track ‘Jigar Ma Badi Aag Hai’. It also gives them a hint of the storm that is going to hit them. This particular task will also decide the captaincy for the week.A huge volcano has been set up in the garden area, one that can spit out colorful balls. Singles and one member from each ‘jodi’ are allowed to participate in the task. Dipika, Nehha, Srishty, Karanvir, Sreesanth take part against Romil, Jasleen, Saba, Deepak and Sorabh. Surbhi and Somi are the coordinators for this task.Each member has been given a glass box and they have to fill it with the colored balls they collect after the volcano erupts. After every gong, the contestant with the least balls gets eliminated. The last three survivors get a chance to go for the post of captain this week.The singles and the ‘jodis’ bring out their vigorous sides and battle it out like their lives depend on it. The moment the volcano bursts and balls spread out, everyone turns into a fierce rival. From jumping into the pool to climbing onto the roof, they head on to collect maximum number of balls. This task is to ensure that their opposition doesn’t steal from their collection.As the competition aggravates temper, Karanvir - Romil, Srishty - Deepak and Saba-Nehha get into a brawl and try to snatch each other’s collection.As the ‘jodis’ and singles take on each other with a lot of aggression, will they be able to save themselves and seal their position for the captaincy task?Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9PM.