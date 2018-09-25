GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bigg Boss 12: Will the Contestants Win the Luxury Budget Task this Week?

This week's luxury budget task involves a golden ring.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2018, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 12: Will the Contestants Win the Luxury Budget Task this Week?
Who will win the 'Samudri Lootere' task?
Loading...
The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house changes in a blink. On Monday’s episode, nominations were finally announced and the following contestants were nominated for this week’s eviction process -- Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh.

On Tuesday, the wake up song was ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, and it was used as a hint towards the luxury budget task of the week. This task will have a simultaneous impact on the captaincy task and the nomination process.

The task titled “Samudri Lootere” involves celebrity contestants who own a golden ring. They’ll be imprisoned by the ‘jodis’.

The ‘jodis’ are supposed to make the task difficult for the single contestants. They are expected to torment the singles until they surrender and hand over the golden ring to the ‘jodis’.

Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will be the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while Sreesanth will be seen guiding the celebrity team.

From splashing water to dumping garbage on the celebrity contestants, the ‘jodis’ are going to make sure that they fight hard and earn the golden ring. Karanvir Vohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse will give tough competition to the couples. Amidst the chaos, Sreesanth will also become a little emotional after seeing his team in distress. After failing in the luxury budget task in the first week, it is extremely important for the contestants to win this luxury budget task this week, or else they may be facing bigger challenges.

Will the contestants be able to win this time?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...