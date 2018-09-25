Bigg Boss 12: Will the Contestants Win the Luxury Budget Task this Week?

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house changes in a blink. On Monday’s episode, nominations were finally announced and the following contestants were nominated for this week’s eviction process -- Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh.On Tuesday, the wake up song was ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, and it was used as a hint towards the luxury budget task of the week. This task will have a simultaneous impact on the captaincy task and the nomination process.The task titled “Samudri Lootere” involves celebrity contestants who own a golden ring. They’ll be imprisoned by the ‘jodis’.The ‘jodis’ are supposed to make the task difficult for the single contestants. They are expected to torment the singles until they surrender and hand over the golden ring to the ‘jodis’.Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will be the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while Sreesanth will be seen guiding the celebrity team.From splashing water to dumping garbage on the celebrity contestants, the ‘jodis’ are going to make sure that they fight hard and earn the golden ring. Karanvir Vohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse will give tough competition to the couples. Amidst the chaos, Sreesanth will also become a little emotional after seeing his team in distress. After failing in the luxury budget task in the first week, it is extremely important for the contestants to win this luxury budget task this week, or else they may be facing bigger challenges.Will the contestants be able to win this time?