English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Will the Contestants Win the Luxury Budget Task this Week?
This week's luxury budget task involves a golden ring.
Who will win the 'Samudri Lootere' task?
Loading...
The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house changes in a blink. On Monday’s episode, nominations were finally announced and the following contestants were nominated for this week’s eviction process -- Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh.
On Tuesday, the wake up song was ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, and it was used as a hint towards the luxury budget task of the week. This task will have a simultaneous impact on the captaincy task and the nomination process.
The task titled “Samudri Lootere” involves celebrity contestants who own a golden ring. They’ll be imprisoned by the ‘jodis’.
The ‘jodis’ are supposed to make the task difficult for the single contestants. They are expected to torment the singles until they surrender and hand over the golden ring to the ‘jodis’.
Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will be the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while Sreesanth will be seen guiding the celebrity team.
From splashing water to dumping garbage on the celebrity contestants, the ‘jodis’ are going to make sure that they fight hard and earn the golden ring. Karanvir Vohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse will give tough competition to the couples. Amidst the chaos, Sreesanth will also become a little emotional after seeing his team in distress. After failing in the luxury budget task in the first week, it is extremely important for the contestants to win this luxury budget task this week, or else they may be facing bigger challenges.
Will the contestants be able to win this time?
On Tuesday, the wake up song was ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, and it was used as a hint towards the luxury budget task of the week. This task will have a simultaneous impact on the captaincy task and the nomination process.
The task titled “Samudri Lootere” involves celebrity contestants who own a golden ring. They’ll be imprisoned by the ‘jodis’.
The ‘jodis’ are supposed to make the task difficult for the single contestants. They are expected to torment the singles until they surrender and hand over the golden ring to the ‘jodis’.
Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will be the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while Sreesanth will be seen guiding the celebrity team.
From splashing water to dumping garbage on the celebrity contestants, the ‘jodis’ are going to make sure that they fight hard and earn the golden ring. Karanvir Vohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse will give tough competition to the couples. Amidst the chaos, Sreesanth will also become a little emotional after seeing his team in distress. After failing in the luxury budget task in the first week, it is extremely important for the contestants to win this luxury budget task this week, or else they may be facing bigger challenges.
Will the contestants be able to win this time?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in the U.S. for $5799, Continental 650 GT for $5999
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...