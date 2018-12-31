English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Winner Dipika Kakar: My Bond with Sreesanth is the Best Thing I Gained from the Show
After enthralling the viewers for more than 3 months, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim emerged as the winner of the 12th edition of Bigg Boss.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
‘Victory belongs to those who persevere’, and nothing tests your patience more than staying away from your near and dear ones for a period of 105 days at a stretch. After enthralling the viewers for more than 3 months, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim emerged as the winner of the 12th edition of Bigg Boss.
In a nerve-racking finish the five finalists of the season - Romil Chaudhury, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Sree Santh withstood all obstacles and proving themselves as the true champions of this season.
Having won million hearts as a television bahu, Dipika’s journey in Bigg Boss wasn’t a smooth one. During her stay in the house, she always stood for what she believed is right and surpassed her co-contestants with her confidence and perseverance. In only a few weeks’ time, she found a confidante in Sreesanth and they became inseparable from there on. While Dipika fought her own battles, she also stood by Sreesanth through thick and thin. Having performed every task with utmost determination, she played the game with dignity. Even after receiving much criticism for her dominant nature, her constant banters with Surbhi and playful conversations with Sreesanth were the highlights of the season.
Commenting on her victory, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim said, “The feeling that follows after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss is something that I cannot put into words. Tackling the various situations that I have experienced inside the Bigg Boss house has given me a lot more confidence to go back and continue being who I am. I was true to myself and worked hard to achieve that. Today, as I hold the Bigg Boss trophy, I cannot help but recollect every single day that I have spent inside the house – every task, every circumstance. There is a lot that I am taking back home with me that I have learnt while being a part of this amazing journey of Bigg Boss 12.”
Talking about her friendship with Sreesanth she told Indian Express.com, “My bond with Sreesanth has been the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12. We went through our share of ups and downs. And like any relationship, ours also grew with time. Also, when you are in such a competitive environment, you are always on the threshold of emotions. I must add that both of us equally invested in this bond and it is definitely for keeps. I think I will miss our cute banters and fun moments the most.”
Bigg Boss 12 finale ended with an extraordinary entertainer featuring a wide array of performances celebrating the season. Megastar Salman Khan grooved along with the top 5 contestants Romil, Dipika, Deepak, Sreesanth and Karanvir.
Adding action to the finale night was the famous filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty along with daredevils Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Jasmine Bhasin. The top 3 contestants Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Sree Santh, Deepak Thakur also performed with Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Jasmine Bhasin.
While the love-struck contestants, Deepak and Somi swayed through some popular love songs, the brother-sister duo, Sreesanth and Dipika reminiscenced their journey in the house through a dance drama on the songs ‘Yeh Ladka Hain Deewana’ and ‘Tu Jo Mila’.
Comedian Bharti Singh created ripples of laughter with her performance inside the house.
Winner #BB12 @ms_dipika.#BB12GrandeFinale #BiggBoss12Finale pic.twitter.com/HpBdq4nfnd— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
