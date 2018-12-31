Bigg Boss 12 Winner Dipika Kakar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Arranges a Grand Welcome for Her, Watch Video
After spending more than 3 months away from her family, Dipika returned to her home as the winner of Bigg Boss 12 with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.
Image courtesy: Dipika Kakar/ Instagram
To welcome his wife, Shoaib arranged a grand welcome for Dipika at his place. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Shoaib arranges a grand welcome for Dipika Kakar as she returns home after a 15 week long journey in the Bigg Boss 12 house. . . . @ms.dipika @shoaib2087 #dipikakakar #shoaibibrahim #biggboss12 #biggboss #biggbossgrandfinale #biggbossfinale #celebration #congratulations #indiaforumsbuzz #indiaforums #ifexclusive
View this post on Instagram
@shoaib2087 's House All Decorated To Welcome @ms.dipika #ProudFan #dipikawinninghearts #staystrongdipika #shoaikagoals #shoaibibrahim #shoaibdipika #bigboss #bigboss12 #bigbossseason12 #bb12onvoot #shoaib #shoaika #shoaib2087 #dipikakakar #dipikaibrahim #dipikakakkaribrahim #shoaibdipika #dipikashoaib #dipikashoaibibrahim #teamshoaibdipika #shoaibibrahimfan
Touched by the gesture, Dipika told media that she missed her family during her 15 weeks stay in Bigg Boss and said that it has been a difficult journey not only for her inside the house but for family as well.
View this post on Instagram
#bigboss12 #bb12 #bigboss #colorstv #voot #pubg #pubgclip #sreesanth #sreesanthfunny #sreesanthfc #bbhouse #romilchaudhary #biggboss #biggboss12 #tiktok #bigbossseason12 #salmankhan #beingsalmankhan #hinakhan #deepakthakur #surbhirana #dipikakakar #karanvirbohra #jasleenmatharu #shivashishmishra #tiktokindia #princenarula #rohitsuchanti
In a nerve-racking finish the five finalists of the season - Romil Chaudhury, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Sree Santh withstood all obstacles and proving themselves as the true champions of this season.
Having won million hearts as a television bahu, Dipika’s journey in Bigg Boss wasn’t a smooth one. During her stay in the house, she always stood for what she believed is right and surpassed her co-contestants with her confidence and perseverance. In only a few weeks’ time, she found a confidante in Sreesanth and they became inseparable from there on. While Dipika fought her own battles, she also stood by Sreesanth through thick and thin. Having performed every task with utmost determination, she played the game with dignity. Even after receiving much criticism for her dominant nature, her constant banters with Surbhi and playful conversations with Sreesanth were the highlights of the season.
Commenting on her victory, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim said, “The feeling that follows after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss is something that I cannot put into words. Tackling the various situations that I have experienced inside the Bigg Boss house has given me a lot more confidence to go back and continue being who I am. I was true to myself and worked hard to achieve that. Today, as I hold the Bigg Boss trophy, I cannot help but recollect every single day that I have spent inside the house – every task, every circumstance. There is a lot that I am taking back home with me that I have learnt while being a part of this amazing journey of Bigg Boss 12.”
