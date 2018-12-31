Bigg Boss 12 Winner Dipika Kakar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Arranges a Grand Welcome for Her, Watch Video

View this post on Instagram

Shoaib arranges a grand welcome for Dipika Kakar as she returns home after a 15 week long journey in the Bigg Boss 12 house. . . . @ms.dipika @shoaib2087 #dipikakakar #shoaibibrahim #biggboss12 #biggboss #biggbossgrandfinale #biggbossfinale #celebration #congratulations #indiaforumsbuzz #indiaforums #ifexclusive