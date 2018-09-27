Bigg Boss 12 Written Updates Day 11: Vikas Gupta's Reality Check Makes Contestants Uncomfortable

Nothing stays stable in the BB house. Just when you think it's going to be a light day, Bigg Boss comes up with a new twist. After a competitive luxury budget task, the singles finally came out victorious. But the 'jodis' weren't able to accept defeat and kept opposing this decision. To spruce up things in the house, Bigg Boss woke up the contestants to the song ‘Koi Hero Yaha, Koi Zero Yaha’. The song had a surprise element weaved in, one that left all the contestants in shock.Bigg Boss took away from the contestants their most favourite spot in the house, popularly known as the ‘Mangluto’, the round sitting area, where all the hush-hush conversations would happen. This made many of them upset and dejected, especially Deepak and Romil, who spent most of their time there. While the contestants thought that the day is about to end, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta walked in to the house to reveal each one’s game and ask a few of them to amp up their strategies.As a part of this activity, the housemates were asked to freeze wherever they were and not to react in any situation. Vikas went up to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being perceived by the outside world. Vikas’s revelations distressed and made many uncomfortable.Soon after, Vikas left, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to nominate 3 contestants for the Kaal kothri punishment. How will contestants react to Vikas’s revelations and who will have to go to the Kaal kothri?