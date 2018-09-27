English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Written Updates Day 11: Vikas Gupta's Reality Check Makes Contestants Uncomfortable
Vikas went to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being perceived by the outside world.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Loading...
Nothing stays stable in the BB house. Just when you think it's going to be a light day, Bigg Boss comes up with a new twist. After a competitive luxury budget task, the singles finally came out victorious. But the 'jodis' weren't able to accept defeat and kept opposing this decision. To spruce up things in the house, Bigg Boss woke up the contestants to the song ‘Koi Hero Yaha, Koi Zero Yaha’. The song had a surprise element weaved in, one that left all the contestants in shock.
Bigg Boss took away from the contestants their most favourite spot in the house, popularly known as the ‘Mangluto’, the round sitting area, where all the hush-hush conversations would happen. This made many of them upset and dejected, especially Deepak and Romil, who spent most of their time there. While the contestants thought that the day is about to end, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta walked in to the house to reveal each one’s game and ask a few of them to amp up their strategies.
As a part of this activity, the housemates were asked to freeze wherever they were and not to react in any situation. Vikas went up to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being perceived by the outside world. Vikas’s revelations distressed and made many uncomfortable.
Soon after, Vikas left, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to nominate 3 contestants for the Kaal kothri punishment. How will contestants react to Vikas’s revelations and who will have to go to the Kaal kothri?
Bigg Boss took away from the contestants their most favourite spot in the house, popularly known as the ‘Mangluto’, the round sitting area, where all the hush-hush conversations would happen. This made many of them upset and dejected, especially Deepak and Romil, who spent most of their time there. While the contestants thought that the day is about to end, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta walked in to the house to reveal each one’s game and ask a few of them to amp up their strategies.
As a part of this activity, the housemates were asked to freeze wherever they were and not to react in any situation. Vikas went up to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being perceived by the outside world. Vikas’s revelations distressed and made many uncomfortable.
Soon after, Vikas left, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to nominate 3 contestants for the Kaal kothri punishment. How will contestants react to Vikas’s revelations and who will have to go to the Kaal kothri?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Are Dhawan & Rohit Already Among Best Opening Pairs of All Time?
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Daimler Appoints First Non-German CEO in 132 Year History
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...