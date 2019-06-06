Bigg Boss 12's Dipika Kakar Stuns in Yellow Suit During Eid celebrations

India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on June 5 with great enthusiasm. From tasty delicacies to admiring looks, the Indians celebrated the festival with great fervor and joy.

Dipika, who married Shoaib on February 22, 2018, was celebrating her second Eid. After observing 'rozas' in the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan, power couple Dipika and Shoaib has shared their Eid picture with their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a picture with wife Dipika Kakar, with the caption, “#eidmubarak”.

While the Bigg Boss 12 winner and TV actress Dipika looked breathtaking in a yellow suit with brocade work, Shoaib looked every bit handsome in a bright blue kurta and jacket.

The much-in-love couple also shared pictures from Iftar celebrations a few day back, where the whole Ibrahim family could be seen sitting together to break their roza.

While Shoaib has treated his fans with a picture, he has made sure to treat himself too this Eid. Shoaib has added a Ducati, a luxury superbike, to his auto collection. Sharing the news on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, “The dream that every boy carries has turned into reality for me today!!!!!! Thank you Allah for everything. #ducati #ducatiindia #panigalev4 #ducatiinfinitymumbai”.