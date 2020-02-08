Bigg Boss 13: 5 Reasons Why Paras Chabbra Deserves to Win the Trophy
From maintaining dignity and decorum inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house to not talking ill about anyone until provoked, Paras Chhabra's each move inside the house has been leading him to the winner's trophy.
Paras Chabbra
Being one of the strongest faces on the show in Bigg Boss season 13, Paras Chabbra is clearly a deserving contestant to win the trophy. Here are the 5 reasons why he is the perfect choice to win the Salman Khan-hosted show:
Man of his words
Irrespective of being questioned for having an on-again-off-again relationship outside with Akanksha Puri, Paras stayed on his words from the start and has proven to be the only one, who is a man of his words. He has been clear and firm regarding whom he supports and opposes.
Friend for a friend, evil to an evil
Paras is one contestant in the house whose shoulder other inmates have cried on or relied on since the start. He has supported everyone when they fall short of people or advise. Let it be making tea for everyone in the morning irrespective of their relationships, to taking a stand for what’s right and not, he has maintained his dignity and has never spoken in an ill mannered way until provoked.
Give respect, take respect
Paras respects everyone and everything he has. He is a proud man who has never shed a tear no matter what circumstances. In fact, he has always smiled and that’s a winner quality indeed.
Shows his real side
Paras speaks his heart out and that’s rare in the house because you always know you’ll be judged by the outer world.
Always stands for his friends
Paras has always stood besides firmly with his friends be it Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh or Rashami Desai. He has always motivated his companions. He may look strong and tough but deep down he is a child who loves to make people happy.
