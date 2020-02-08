Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: 5 Reasons Why Paras Chabbra Deserves to Win the Trophy

From maintaining dignity and decorum inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house to not talking ill about anyone until provoked, Paras Chhabra's each move inside the house has been leading him to the winner's trophy.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: 5 Reasons Why Paras Chabbra Deserves to Win the Trophy
Paras Chabbra

Being one of the strongest faces on the show in Bigg Boss season 13, Paras Chabbra is clearly a deserving contestant to win the trophy. Here are the 5 reasons why he is the perfect choice to win the Salman Khan-hosted show:

Man of his words

Irrespective of being questioned for having an on-again-off-again relationship outside with Akanksha Puri, Paras stayed on his words from the start and has proven to be the only one, who is a man of his words. He has been clear and firm regarding whom he supports and opposes.

Friend for a friend, evil to an evil

Paras is one contestant in the house whose shoulder other inmates have cried on or relied on since the start. He has supported everyone when they fall short of people or advise. Let it be making tea for everyone in the morning irrespective of their relationships, to taking a stand for what’s right and not, he has maintained his dignity and has never spoken in an ill mannered way until provoked.

Give respect, take respect

Paras respects everyone and everything he has. He is a proud man who has never shed a tear no matter what circumstances. In fact, he has always smiled and that’s a winner quality indeed. 

Shows his real side

Paras speaks his heart out and that’s rare in the house because you always know you’ll be judged by the outer world.

Always stands for his friends

Paras has always stood besides firmly with his friends be it Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh or Rashami Desai. He has always motivated his companions. He may look strong and tough but deep down he is a child who loves to make people happy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram