Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Evicted from Salman Khan's Show, Calls His Journey Unpredictable

As the Monday episode came to a close, Salman Khan announced the name of the evicted contestants albeit with a twist leaving everyone bewildered. He declared Paras safe and as a twist, he reveals only one contestant will be evicted this week and the eviction will be decided by girls of Bigg Boss 13. Each of them was asked to choose between Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik. Most of the girls named Abu and hence he was evicted.

After entering the house, Abu took some time to open up and adjust to the surroundings but that did not keep him from playing a good game. He was made the quintessential 'sachalak' or the decision-maker of the house and he carried out his responsibility with much ease. Often criticized for his less contribution towards the tasks, Abu took all the remarks with a pinch of salt and performed every task wearing a big smile.

A connoisseur of tea, Abu loved instructing the contestants on making different variants of chai and other kitchen duties. In his last week inside the house, he surprised everyone with his patience and determination to perform the task as he was pitted against some of the strongest contestants. He held on to Asim's hand to save the duo from the nominations braving all the torture and difficulties that came their way.

It is said that age is just a number and Bigg Boss contestant Abu Malik swears by it. With the heart of a child, Abu Malik had a decent run in the Bigg Boss House, and he charmed everyone with his quirky remarks and music. Fondly known as ‘Fifi’, the lovable musician was respected and loved by all the housemates.

Commenting on his journey, Abu said, "The show has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences of my life. From meeting different people to dealing with conflicting egos and temperaments, the house has definitely taught me a lot about life and myself. I have discovered a different side to myself and I am leaving the house with a lot of positivity. I wish everyone the best of luck for their journey and will be rooting for them from the other side."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.