After having a decent time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Abu Malik was the recent one to get eliminated. In a post-eviction interview, he made a few revelations about the contestants inside the house.

According to a report, Abu Malik agreed to Shehnaz Gill putting up a smart game inside the house and knowing the tactics of surviving. “Yes, absolutely because she has realised that the girls are not going to support her at all. She is playing to the gallery and totally to the hilt. She has the support and favour of Salman Khan and she has a good wit. She knows how to use it. She is also very clever in manipulating the voters and the people who are watching her by hitting out to them or playing to the gallery throughout the day.” Abu says Shehnaaz has taken the support of the boys in the house to stay put in the show.

TV actresses Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were named as being ‘vicious’ and ‘manipulative.’ “All the four girls Devoleena, Rashami, Mahira and Shefali they have started mind games,” Abu said.

At the same time, he called Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh as the only real people inside. Abu Malik is known to have bonded well with Siddharth and Asim and says that he had the best time with them.

While Abu is not disappointed with being evicted since it’s a part of the game, he also mentioned that there could be others who should have been evicted in his place such as Devoleena, Arti, Siddharth Dey and Shefali Bagga.

