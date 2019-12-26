Bigg Boss 13: Actress Vaishnavi Mahant Confirms Rashami Desai's Claims of Sidharth Shukla's Bad Behaviour

TV actress , who played Sidharth Shukla's mother in the show Dil Se Dil Tak, has confirmed the claims made by Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Talking to Arhaan, Rashami was heard saying that Sidharth was shown the door not once but twice because of his bad behaviour on the sets of the show where he continuously taunt and poke the actress. She later adds that she continued to work on the show since she was bankrupt and had to work to pay off her loans.

The fight between Rashami and Sidharth had recently took ugly turn when she threw tea over the latter, due to his continuous teasing her by saying 'Aisi ladki' (such type of girl), every time she came in his sight.

Affirming the same, Vaishani shared a somewhat similar incident that had happened during the shoot of their show. In a video doing rounds on the internet, she can be heard saying, "He had a problem with a male co-star. He, Sidharth, even misbehaved with him. In my opinion, Sidharth was to be blamed here. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) was doing his work and Sidharth would deliberately use dirty language against him on the sets in front of everyone. He (Sidharth) would make fun of his mannerisms and acting. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) wasn’t a newcomer. He had acted before. So, I thought that was unprofessional (on Sidharth Shukla’s part) because that boy later refused to work with Sidharth.”

Vaishnavi ma’am was playing shukla’s mother role in #dilsediltak show.Let's see this video.Shuklas bad behavior of co star and Junior's.vikas gupta is also know this fact but vikas protect shukla.#biggboss13 #bb13 pic.twitter.com/wREm8ZNrSd — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 24, 2019

While fans and viewers are divided in their stance, Salman’s bias on the show is too evident to ignore.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.