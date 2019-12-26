Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Actress Vaishnavi Mahant Confirms Rashami Desai's Claims of Sidharth Shukla's Bad Behaviour

TV actress Vaishnavi Mahant, who worked with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in Dil Se Dil Tak, said that Shukla's behaved badly with a male co-star on the show's sets.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Actress Vaishnavi Mahant Confirms Rashami Desai's Claims of Sidharth Shukla's Bad Behaviour
TV actress Vaishnavi Mahant, who worked with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in Dil Se Dil Tak, said that Shukla's behaved badly with a male co-star on the show's sets.

TV actress , who played Sidharth Shukla's mother in the show Dil Se Dil Tak, has confirmed the claims made by Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Talking to Arhaan, Rashami was heard saying that Sidharth was shown the door not once but twice because of his bad behaviour on the sets of the show where he continuously taunt and poke the actress. She later adds that she continued to work on the show since she was bankrupt and had to work to pay off her loans.

The fight between Rashami and Sidharth had recently took ugly turn when she threw tea over the latter, due to his continuous teasing her by saying 'Aisi ladki' (such type of girl), every time she came in his sight.

Affirming the same, Vaishani shared a somewhat similar incident that had happened during the shoot of their show. In a video doing rounds on the internet, she can be heard saying, "He had a problem with a male co-star. He, Sidharth, even misbehaved with him. In my opinion, Sidharth was to be blamed here. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) was doing his work and Sidharth would deliberately use dirty language against him on the sets in front of everyone. He (Sidharth) would make fun of his mannerisms and acting. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) wasn’t a newcomer. He had acted before. So, I thought that was unprofessional (on Sidharth Shukla’s part) because that boy later refused to work with Sidharth.”

While fans and viewers are divided in their stance, Salman’s bias on the show is too evident to ignore.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram