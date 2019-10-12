Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: After an Ugly Fight, Paras Chhabra Tries to Patch up with Shehnaz Gill

After being involved in a fight with his co-contestant Shahnaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra is trying to be friends with her again.

IANS

Updated:October 12, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: After an Ugly Fight, Paras Chhabra Tries to Patch up with Shehnaz Gill
After being involved in a fight with his co-contestant Shahnaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra is trying to be friends with her again.

After being involved in a fight with his co-contestant Shahnaz Gill in "Bigg Boss 13", Paras Chhabra is trying to be friends with her again.

On Friday's episode, Paras was seen sorting out his difference with Shehnaz.

During one of the tasks, Shehnaz accused Paras of breaking her heart twice by choosing Mahira over her for nominations and then giving Dalijiet the chance to break her pot in the task. This created drift in their relation.

Bigg Boss announces another task, that will give a chance to one boy to breathe easy and get himself free from being evicted.

'BB Fisheries' is announced wherein the nominated contestants have to try and get rid of the fish in their pond by transferring them to that of the opponent and have to ensure their pond is clean. But there is a twist. Girls will also get an equally important role to play. Each girl will be given a tokri full of fish which they will empty in one of the boys' ponds at the ring of a Ship horn. The queen's (Devoleena) advantage is that she will be given two tokris.

As the task begins, Paras again tried to clarify things between Shehnaz and himself. He called out to Daljiet and made her swear upon her son, which irks the mother. However, Daljiet clarifies that Paras didn't influence her but was aware that she might break Shehnaz's pot.

