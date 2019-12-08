Bigg Boss 13: After Exposing Arhaan, Salman Khan Enters House to Console Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a major incident in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode after Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan in front of the housemates about allegedly being married and having a child. And now, Salman Khan enters the house to console a heartbroken Rashami.

According to a recent promo doing rounds, Salman Khan sits with the couple in the garden area and tells Arhaan that he did the "silliest mistake" by hiding the truth about his personal life in parts. Salman then asks him what the need to hide it at all was and that everyone has a past. Arhaan accepts his mistake and the actor asks them to sort it out. On this, Rashami responds, “A person did so much for me, everything was fine. Then why did he hide this?” An inconsolable Rashami then says “I just want to leave” as Salman hugs her.

Tomorrow's Promo is on Fire #ArhaanKhan is finally going to get exposed and Salman hugs Rashami and consoles her.. Stay Strong Queen @TheRashamiDesai#StayStrongRashamiRT if you can't wait for Tomorrow's Episode #BiggBoss13 #Bb13pic.twitter.com/LNgucy0yEF — Rashami Desai TEAM (@RashamiDesai_TM) December 7, 2019

The incident was certainly a shock for fans who had rejoiced his re-entry as a wild card in the show to propose his lady love. Apart from the host Salman Khan, fans and viewers were highly disappointed and furious as well and trended the #StayStrongRashami in the actress’s support.

#StayStrongRashami hope you find the closure you need and move on! — MikkiiPinni (@MikkiiPinni) December 8, 2019

#StayStrongRashami Don't be disheartened we completely support u and u r the only who can have patience and if issue overloades then u can lash out #mahira and #ShahnaazGill — ShivaiSingh (@Shivai69927137) December 8, 2019

#StayStrongRashamishe got cheated by her frnd (paras) she got cheated by her loved ones(arhaan)she got cheated by her old fan(aarti)she got cheated by her co-star(sidharth)but all these things will not stop her to roar ❤️she is real tigress #StayStrongRashami — rishikathakur216@gmail.com (@rishikathakur21) December 7, 2019

If u hv humanity left, then try to undrstnd what's the intensity of this situation We hear hundreds of such cases where a guy cheats a girl by hiding truth. Jst bcs she's a celeb n is in gameshow, dn't normalise the situation as drama#StayStrongRashamiDesai #StayStrongRashami — Niv (@me_nivi_SS) December 8, 2019

Pray to God Rashami doesn't believe this fraud again!He is trying his best to manipulate her & continuously saying 'humari baat hui thi na'Sick man!The guilt on his face was vry much evidentKick tht shit out of d house!#StayStrongRashami — Aditi #TeamRashami (@Aditikapoor2198) December 8, 2019

A few users pointed out that it was wrong to expose Arhaan on national television since it can hamper his career. Others said that it was a plotted scene to gain TRPs.

The script or the plot written, directed & produced by @ColorsTV to gain sympathy for #RashmiDesai seems to have failed miserably.Very poor acting by #RashamiDesai,Makers forgot to give her glycerin. #ArhaanKhan most pathetic supporting actor #WeekendKaWaar #StayStrongRashami — Yamraj (@YamaSpeaks) December 8, 2019

I think makers @ColorsTV @BiggBoss n even @BeingSalmanKhan did extremely wrong by exposing him on national tv what’s wrong with them not supporting #ArhanKhan or #RashmiDesai but not evn knowin both sides of story how could they do it cd hv done secretly extremely disappointed — bhanu_baba (@bhanu_baba_6350) December 8, 2019

Tonight’s episode will also see Salman uniting with his Dabangg 3 cast Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar with their director Prabhu Deva. All of them will indulge I some fun activites and shake a leg together at the song Munna Badnam Hua.

