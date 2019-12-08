Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Bigg Boss 13: After Exposing Arhaan, Salman Khan Enters House to Console Rashami

'Bigg Boss 13' host Salman Khan entered the house and tried to sort things out between Arhaan and Rashami. He also hugs and consoles Rashami after she is heartbroken.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: After Exposing Arhaan, Salman Khan Enters House to Console Rashami
Image: Salman Khan, Rashami Desai (R)/Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a major incident in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode after Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan in front of the housemates about allegedly being married and having a child. And now, Salman Khan enters the house to console a heartbroken Rashami.

According to a recent promo doing rounds, Salman Khan sits with the couple in the garden area and tells Arhaan that he did the "silliest mistake" by hiding the truth about his personal life in parts. Salman then asks him what the need to hide it at all was and that everyone has a past. Arhaan accepts his mistake and the actor asks them to sort it out. On this, Rashami responds, “A person did so much for me, everything was fine. Then why did he hide this?” An inconsolable Rashami then says “I just want to leave” as Salman hugs her.

The incident was certainly a shock for fans who had rejoiced his re-entry as a wild card in the show to propose his lady love. Apart from the host Salman Khan, fans and viewers were highly disappointed and furious as well and trended the #StayStrongRashami in the actress’s support.

A few users pointed out that it was wrong to expose Arhaan on national television since it can hamper his career. Others said that it was a plotted scene to gain TRPs.

Tonight’s episode will also see Salman uniting with his Dabangg 3 cast Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar with their director Prabhu Deva. All of them will indulge I some fun activites and shake a leg together at the song Munna Badnam Hua.

Watch this space for more updates.

