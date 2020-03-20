Bigg Boss 13: After Paras Chhabra, Arhaan Khan's Stylist Accuses Him of Not Returning Clothes

Days after Paras Chhabra's stylists accused the Bigg Boss contestant of not paying the dues, another participant Arhaan Khan has been slammed by a female designer for not returning the clothes.

Stylist Akansha Aggarwal has said that she collaborated with Arhaan for Bigg Boss 13 but he neither returned her clothes nor paid her dues. In a report by SpotboyE, Akansha was quoted as saying, “Now, whenever I ask him for the outfits, he is making excuses like my bag is inside the Big Boss house, which is the biggest lie as confirmed by a concerned person from the show. It’s been two months since he is out from the house but he is neither answering my calls, nor responding to my text messages.”

However, Arhaan Khan had refuted her claims, saying that he hasn't himself gotten the clothes from the Bigg Boss house.

“Not Akansha but Rohit Roy was my stylist. She was assisting him and as he was travelling, she was sending me clothes inside. Talking about her stuff being missing, so what exactly happened was kai kapde Bigg Boss ke ghar se hi wapas nahi aaye (many clothes were never returned from Bigg Boss house). Whenever I used to coordinate with Meghna from production house who used to look after all this, I was told that clothes will be sent but were never sent back,” he told the portal.

“I don’t know what made her come up with these allegations, probably the recent article on Paras has provoked her to do this and get some limelight. I don’t think there is so much stuff that one has to do all this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra has refused to pay his two stylists, stating that they had a barter deal.

