1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri is Annoyed with Reports Claiming She Has Stopped Supporting Paras Chhabra

Akanksha is miffed with reports claiming that she has stopped helping Paras. On the contrary, she outlines how she has supported him all while he was inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri is Annoyed with Reports Claiming She Has Stopped Supporting Paras Chhabra
Akanksha is miffed with reports claiming that she has stopped helping Paras. On the contrary, she outlines how she has supported him all while he was inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri is infuriated at media reports that claim she has stopped sending new clothes for him inside the house. The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress has spoken about the reports, terming them baseless.

Recently, media reports stated that she had stopped paying heed to Paras’s request for new clothes since she was upset with his closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma. An avid watcher of the show and supporter of Paras, Akanksha had also said that she had stopped watching the show now.

In an interview, Akanksha said, “I don't know why few people are blindly writing wrong news. I really don't understand why they are writing rubbish without even confirming it with me. They need to understand that not watching Bigg Boss and discontinuing to do something for Paras are two different things. I have told that I don't watch Bigg Boss anymore, it doesn't mean I will start seeking revenge.”

Akanksha further explained, “I have hired a stylist for Paras, who manages and looks after his clothes. I had a meeting with her a few days ago, where we sat together and finalised all the clothes that he will be wearing on the show. From his casual attires to Weekend Ka Vaar outfits, we have zeroed in on everything. Then why is this news coming out that I am hurt with his closeness with someone inside the house and I have decided to back out. I am not that kind of person, who will back out of something like just out of anger. I have stopped watching because that is my personal choice. I am close to his mother, I share a very close bond with her and he is the same guy with whom I have shared beautiful memories.”

Akanksha agreed on being hurt by Paras’ statements about their relationship and how that has made her look like outside. Akanksha added that even the Bigg Boss team is aware that “I am just a call away” if Paras needs anything.

