Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Responds To Paras' Intimate Moment with Mahira

Makers of Colour’s reality TV Show Bigg Boss 13 recently shared a clip of contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma having a heart to heart, which ends up in them sharing an intimate moment.

The 1 minute 18 seconds clip starts with the duo having a conversation, followed by indulging in a light fight. Later towards the end of it, Paras plants a couple of kisses on Mahira’s cheek.

This has certainly not gone down well with Paras’s girlfriend Akansha Puri. The actress who has been vocal about her support for her boyfriend, talked about this latest development inside the house in an interview with India Forums, "Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don't want to jump to any conclusion."

Previously Akanksha had also spoken about the tattoo controversy that took place inside the house. paras, who has Akanksha's name inked on his wrist, was seen talking to Arhaan in one episode how he had to get it done forcefully, in order to prove his love. Paras had even said that the tattoo has been made in a manner that it can be altered in the future if the need be.

Akanksha she had expressed her disappointment over the incident and said in an earlier interview, “The tattoo on his hand was a surprise gift from him. I was in the middle of a shoot when he sent a picture of the tattoo on my phone. And because he had tattooed my signature, I got a tattoo of his name. I never thought that he would cook up this story inside the house,” she said.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have termed Paras and Mahira's closeness as 'fake'. One viewer commented, “Khel rahe hai dono (Both are playing a game) #Pahira #BB13 is about connections and I’m stating it again. This year it’s gonna be double winners .. Jodi jitegi (a couple will win). That’s why arhan was got in for Rashmi .. flop. Vishal Madhurima Maha Flop.”

Another fan said, “Wow! It’s working wonderfully well. Has Paras broken up with his GF? Or explained this fake angle to her? Well, getting out , feedback & re-entry does help. #ParasChabra truly! He is the mastermind this season. What I like is he says it to the cameras & executes his plan.”

Looks like Paras will have a lot of explaining to do once he gets out of the house.

