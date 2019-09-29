Bigg Boss 13: All Previous Winners and What They are Doing Now

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to take in popular names from the showbiz and lock them up in the luxurious house of Bigg Boss. While BB has always been about celebrities, it was from past few seasons that the reality show got some new twists with the inclusion of commoners as contestants. However, for the 13th season, the show is reportedly back to its original format of having only celebrity contestants.

The show premieres tonight (September 29) and Salman Khan will be back as the host for the 10th time. But before the contestants begin their fight for the title, let us take a look at the previous winners of Bigg Boss and what are they doing now.

Season 1- Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy shot to fame for his performance in Aashiqui. He was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 1 and was last seen in ZEE5's Cabaret in January 2019.

Season 2- Ashutosh Kaushik

Before Ashutosh won Bigg Boss, he had already held the title of MTV Roadies Season 8. He did try his luck in Bollywood but wasn't successful. Reportedly, he is the owner of a restaurant now.

Season 3- Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh has not been in much limelight after the show. The actor was last seen in Jatt James Bond (2014). He was also in headlines for his alleged involvement in IPL betting scandal.

Season 4 - Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari became a household name with Kasautii Zindigii Kay much before she participated in the controversial show. After winning Bigg Boss season 4, she tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli. She recently made headlines when she accused Kohli of violent behaviour and misbehaving with her daughter.

Season 5- Juhi Parmar

Just like Shweta Tiwari, Juhi is happy to spend most of her time with her family. She was seen last in the mythological show Shani.

Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known as Kamolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is currently seen as a participant in Nach Baaliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

Season 7-Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan defeated Tanisha Mukherji and was immensely loved for her chemistry with Kushal Tondon on the reality show. After the reality show, she was seen in films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and a few other projects. Recently, she launched her clothing brand label Gauhargeous and was last seen in Hotstar's web series titled, The Office.

Season 8- Gautam Gulati

Gautam rubbed quite a lot of people the wrong way in the Bigg Boss house. After his dramatic win, he bagged a role in popular television show Diya Aur Baati Hum. He was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Behen Hogi Teri.

Season 9- Prince Narula

Before coming to Bigg Boss, Prince Narula had already won reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. On the show, he met Yuvika Chaudhary and got married to her. He also bagged the lead role in Badho Bahu and is currently a part of Naagin 3. He is also one of the judges on Roadies Xtreme and is currently a participant in Nach Baliye 9 with his wife.

Season 10- Manveer Gurjar

Manveer entered the show as a commoner and gained huge popularity among the audience. Later, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. He's also trying his hand in modelling.

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan's tiff was the highlight of their season. Even after the show ended, the two made headlines for harsh comments about each other. After Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa was seen in a number of shows making guest appearances like Dus Ka Dum.

Season 12: Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim

Having won million hearts as a television bahu, Dipika’s journey in Bigg Boss wasn’t a smooth one. During her stay in the house, she always stood for what she believed is right and surpassed her co-contestants with her confidence and perseverance. Post the reality show, she took the lead role in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi Rastogi.

