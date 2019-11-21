Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's Fight, Twitterati Feel Sorry for Rashami Desai

Amid all the chaos created by Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight, Rashami Desai has been trying hard to win the captaincy task and gain immunity for a week.

November 21, 2019
From the past two weeks, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fallout is the major highlight of Bigg Boss 13. Recently the former best friends in the house have engaged in multiple fights and have been on the verge of breaking rules and get physically abusive with each other. However, somehow, they have resisted violence.

Twitter is divided into two teams supporting either of them. Each one's fan is trying to justify them and their fights with #JusticeforAsimRiaz and #Sidharth Shukla becoming the top trends on the micro blogging site. However, in between of all this chaos, fans are feeling 'extremely bad' for Rashami Desai. The actress who was evicted in the first phase of the finale was brought back after four days later, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Since then, Rashami has been on a constant lookout to save herself from eviction.

Amid all this chaos, Rashami has been trying hard to win the captaincy task and gain immunity for a week. Though things don't seem to be in her favour. Her team did win the task but they aren't ready to make her the captain of the house. Empathising with the actress one of her fans on Twitter wrote, "After seeing today's episode I really felt bad for Rashami. Everybody is treating her so badly because they feel she is not a strong contestant. That is coz she was eliminated once and Salman never takes her side." while another tweeted, "I felt so bad for #Rashami. Never supported her but today I could genuinely feel her."

Meanwhile, this week, Paras, Rashami, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, Devoleena, Vishal, Mahira and Khesari Lal Yadav will compete to be the new captain of the house and win immunity for the week.

Will Rashami become the new captain?

