Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's Fight, Twitterati Feel Sorry for Rashami Desai

From the past two weeks, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fallout is the major highlight of Bigg Boss 13. Recently the former best friends in the house have engaged in multiple fights and have been on the verge of breaking rules and get physically abusive with each other. However, somehow, they have resisted violence.

Twitter is divided into two teams supporting either of them. Each one's fan is trying to justify them and their fights with #JusticeforAsimRiaz and #Sidharth Shukla becoming the top trends on the micro blogging site. However, in between of all this chaos, fans are feeling 'extremely bad' for Rashami Desai. The actress who was evicted in the first phase of the finale was brought back after four days later, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Since then, Rashami has been on a constant lookout to save herself from eviction.

Amid all this chaos, Rashami has been trying hard to win the captaincy task and gain immunity for a week. Though things don't seem to be in her favour. Her team did win the task but they aren't ready to make her the captain of the house. Empathising with the actress one of her fans on Twitter wrote, "After seeing today's episode I really felt bad for Rashami. Everybody is treating her so badly because they feel she is not a strong contestant. That is coz she was eliminated once and Salman never takes her side." while another tweeted, "I felt so bad for #Rashami. Never supported her but today I could genuinely feel her."

After seeing today's episode I really felt bad for Rashami. Everybody is treating her so badly because they feel she is not a strong contestant. That is coz she was eliminated once and Salman never takes her sideWe Love Rashami Desai ❤️ Stay strong... — Divya (@Divya0777) November 20, 2019

Rashami shouldn't trust Bhau that he will save her. His priority is Himanshi and Shefali. Everyone seems to be taking advantage of this girl. I feel so bad #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — S (Anti Shukla) (@SardiKaTheEnd) November 20, 2019

Asim's anger is built of 1.5 months and look how it is coming out now, his frustration is valid , but look at my dear Rashami , She has tolerated this Bhalu for a long time and she has still kept herself grounded with respect and dignity.We Love Rashami Desai#BB13#BiggBoss13 — Asha (@AshaRohira) November 21, 2019

Actually Siddharth is not a man, he is a coward. Have you noticed he always wants support before it was asim now he is looking for vishal and paras he cannot play alone whereas RASHAMI is playing all alone and in a very decent way. — BiniNair (@BiniNair303) November 21, 2019

The only good person in the house is Rashami Desai. The only nice & genuine person. After watching today's episode I was in tears My heart goes out to her. She's completely alone in the house. Her friends have ditched her. She has only us.#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #StayStrongRashami — K! ️‍♂️ ‍ (@bolly_deewana) November 20, 2019

#RashamiDesai by looking today how every one jst left rashami all alone made me cry....u r strong girl...dont loose due to this stupid people... — payel pandit❤️ (@payel27pp) November 20, 2019

feeling bad for Rashami❤️ Genuinely she's all alone and she's the most sweetestMore power to youWe Love Rashami Desai#BigBoss13 — Charmi #RashamiFTW (@Viratian_forver) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, this week, Paras, Rashami, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, Devoleena, Vishal, Mahira and Khesari Lal Yadav will compete to be the new captain of the house and win immunity for the week.

Will Rashami become the new captain?

