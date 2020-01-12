Bigg Boss 13: Amrita Dhanoa Used My Name for Publicity, Don't Even Know Her, Says Arhaan Khan

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant and Rashami Desai’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan spoke on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her lending him Rs 5 lakh. The actor had re-entered on the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

For the uninitiated, Amrita recently came into the spotlight when she accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh. She also claimed that he was cheating her while they were in a relationship. Unconfirmed sources state they were in a relationship from 2006 to 2010.

Now, in an interview with Times of India, Arhaan said, “Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship."

Reportedly, Amrita had also filed a FIR against Arhaan for not returning her Rs 5 lakh. Recently, Amrita has been arrested in sex racked along with model Richa Singh.

(With inputs from IANS)

