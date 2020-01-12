Bigg Boss 13: Amrita Dhanoa Used My Name for Publicity, Don't Even Know Her, Says Arhaan Khan
'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan speaks on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her allegedly lending him Rs 5 lakh.
'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan speaks on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her allegedly lending him Rs 5 lakh.
Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant and Rashami Desai’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan spoke on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her lending him Rs 5 lakh. The actor had re-entered on the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.
For the uninitiated, Amrita recently came into the spotlight when she accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh. She also claimed that he was cheating her while they were in a relationship. Unconfirmed sources state they were in a relationship from 2006 to 2010.
Now, in an interview with Times of India, Arhaan said, “Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship."
Reportedly, Amrita had also filed a FIR against Arhaan for not returning her Rs 5 lakh. Recently, Amrita has been arrested in sex racked along with model Richa Singh.
Read: Sex Racket Busted in 5-star Mumbai Hotel, Actress and Woman Model Held
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal Call off Engagement, Separate After 5 Years of Relationship
- 17-Year-Old Boy Discovers a New Planet on His Third Day of Internship at NASA
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief
- Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game