Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Amrita Dhanoa Used My Name for Publicity, Don't Even Know Her, Says Arhaan Khan

'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan speaks on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her allegedly lending him Rs 5 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Amrita Dhanoa Used My Name for Publicity, Don't Even Know Her, Says Arhaan Khan
'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan speaks on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her allegedly lending him Rs 5 lakh.

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant and Rashami Desai’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan spoke on Amrita Dhanoa’s arrest in sex racket and her lending him Rs 5 lakh. The actor had re-entered on the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

For the uninitiated, Amrita recently came into the spotlight when she accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh. She also claimed that he was cheating her while they were in a relationship. Unconfirmed sources state they were in a relationship from 2006 to 2010.

Now, in an interview with Times of India, Arhaan said, “Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship."

Reportedly, Amrita had also filed a FIR against Arhaan for not returning her Rs 5 lakh. Recently, Amrita has been arrested in sex racked along with model Richa Singh.

Read: Sex Racket Busted in 5-star Mumbai Hotel, Actress and Woman Model Held

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram