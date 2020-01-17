Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets

Since the beginning of the 13th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla has been in news for his loud behaviour, abusing and picking up fights with co-contestants. More recently, he found himself embroiled in a controversy after a video clip surfaced on social media that showed him behaving violently towards co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

The clip that went viral on Twitter showed Sidharth pinning down Shehnaaz on the ground in the garden area and holding her hands with force. He asked her to behave properly with him. All the while Shehnaaz can be seen crying inconsolably and requesting him to release her.

Viewers are divided over Sidharth's behaviour inside the house. Some have been calling him out for being disrespectful towards his co-contestants. While others have been saying that he is the most logical contestant on the show.

Sidharth's former Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni has also come out in his support and said that the former has always been nice to people.

"I think there's something about Sidharth that he is getting all the support. I haven't watched the show and I don't know what's happening. I know it's a controversial show and people keep fighting. But Sidharth never misbehaved with me on the sets. He had always been nice and respectful to us on the sets. This show's got different taste and flow. But I'm sure he is enjoying it," said Anup.

Previously, Sidharth's former Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin spoke out in his favour, saying, "he can never misbehave with a woman."

"I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami (Desai) often targets him in the house, which isn't right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show," Jasmin told Pinkvilla.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.